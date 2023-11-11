Picture perfect Diwali Looks

During the Diwali season, hair styling becomes a daily affair because of multiple Diwali parties, card nights and celebrations. Yet, frequent styling can take a toll on our locks. Also, going to the salon every time is so time-consuming and heavy on one’s pocket. The Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler comes to the rescue and makes for the ultimate Diwali gift that pampers hair without extreme heat damage.

Amy Johnson, Global Lead Stylist at Dyson shares some hair care and styling tips for you to be on top of your hair game throughout the festive season with no extreme heat damage, leaving you with smooth tresses to flaunt.

Haircare and styling tips for the festive season

• To achieve a volumized finish, especially for those who have flat hair at the roots, blow-dry against the flow of the hair. For example, blow the right side to the left and blow the back side to the front using the Coanda smoothing dryer attachment of the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler in dryer mode.

• To add that little bit of extra volume at the end, use the Coanda smoothing dryer attachment in the smoothing mode of Airwrap multi-styler to smooth out any flyaways that might have appeared during styling to finish the look.

• When using Airwrap multi-styler barrels, run your fingers through the curls at the end to help enhance the soft, voluminous effect.

• Smooth a small amount of your favourite styling product through your hair after styling for added shine.

Style Retention

• When curling hair with the Airwrap barrels, use the cold shot button for 5-10 seconds to hold each curl in place before releasing.

Preventing Hair Damage

• Avoid brushing your hair when and don’t leave the house with wet hair – dry it first using the Coanda smoothing dryer attachment.

• Extreme heat can damage your hair so choosing the right temperature is of utmost importance while styling. All of Dyson’s hair tools have intelligent heat control to maintain optimum temperatures and prevent extreme heat damage.

Protecting Tresses

• A leave-in conditioner is the best fighter to fight humidity. The Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler’s Coanda smoothing dryer attachment is another perfect way to hide flyaways caused by humidity and get a gorgeous, voluminous look without sacrificing shape and volume.

Drying Hair

• Choosing the appropriate styling brush can be a game-changer when drying hair, whether you want abundant curls or clean, straight locks. A pro tip for drying your hair: If you are not confident using a hair dryer and a brush try using the Airwrap multi-styler with one of the smoothing brush attachments (firm bristles for thick or coarse locks or soft bristles for finer/thinner hair) on freshly washed hair for a fast and easy blow dry look.

With the help of these simple tips and tricks, get set and launch yourselves into an unforgettable festive season with voluminous and glossy hair!

