Practical tips for embracing and sustaining heart-healthy lifestyle

Heart disease continues to be a formidable public health challenge, casting a long shadow over our well-being. However, the good news is that, for the most part, it is a preventable condition. By adopting and maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle, we can reduce the possibilities of heart disease significantly and enhance our overall quality of life. Let’s dive deep into some practical strategies to embrace and sustain a heart-healthy lifestyle.



Heart disease is alarmingly widespread. According to a multi-centric national survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR), about 28.5 per cent of adults in India are hypertensive, a condition that, when uncontrolled, can lead to increased risk of stroke, heart disease, pregnancy complications, heart failure, kidney disease, and even cognitive decline in later life. Astonishingly, only one in four individuals with high blood pressure manages to keep it under control below the recommended threshold of 130/80. Clearly, there is a pressing need for proactive measures to tackle this pervasive health issue.

Replace sugary drinks with water to reduce calorie intake. If you consume alcohol, do so in moderation, limiting consumption to no more than one drink for women and two for men on days when alcohol is consumed. Pregnant individuals should abstain from alcohol entirely. Keep a Track on Your Blood Pressure at Home: Self-measured blood pressure monitors are safe and easy to use. Your doctor can demonstrate how to use one if needed. Regular monitoring empowers you to track your heart health proactively.

In conclusion, the journey to a heart-healthy lifestyle begins with awareness and action. By adopting these practical strategies and making them a part of your daily routine, you can significantly lower your risk of developing a heart disease and enjoy a longer, healthier life. Remember, your heart is your most precious asset; use it wisely and care for it diligently.



(Dr Promod Kumar Rao, MD, DNB(Medicine), DM Cardiology, Sr Consultant- Dept of Cardiology, Omni Hospital)

