Prashanth Varma emphasises director’s control over release dates

Director Prashanth Varma, who has been riding high on the success of HanuMan, continues to be one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the industry. Known for his clarity of vision and bold creative choices, Prashanth recently shared a strong and relevant perspective during his session at IFFI Goa—one that addresses a growing concern within Indian cinema.

Speaking about the importance of post-production timelines, Prashanth highlighted how crucial it is for filmmakers to retain control over release dates, especially in today’s scenario where producers themselves struggle to hold authority. With mounting pressure from OTT platforms, distribution timelines, and sudden market demands, many films end up being rushed, compromising quality.

Prashanth revealed that he insists on adding a clause in his agreements with producers, ensuring that he alone will decide the film’s release date. “I realise that you either give VFX artists enough time or, if you have the budget, send the output to a big company. After some bad experiences with my early films, I made it clear in every contract: let me decide the release date. Once the film is shot, give me time to cook it properly. I need that time for post-production. My producers were happy to give me that,” he explained. His method has proved successful, but Prashanth also acknowledges that not every filmmaker can exercise such control. In an industry dominated by large production houses and tight schedules, only star directors often get the freedom to dictate timelines, while others must give in to external pressures. Still, Prashanth’s stance serves as an important reminder—creative vision requires breathing space. And for a director, the ability to decide the release date may just be the difference between a rushed productand a well-crafted cinematic experience.