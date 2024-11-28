Priya Bapat takes the stage with Indian Ocean amid a stellar year in entertainment

Priya Bapat created magic on stage on 16th November 2024 as she performed live with India’s legendary band Indian Ocean as a part of their 35th Anniversary Tour. Known for their genre-defying music and timeless lyrics, Indian Ocean has been a beacon of inspiration for generations of musicians. For Priya, this collaboration was a dream come true and a testament to her love for music.

“It’s was an absolute honor to share the stage with legends like Indian Ocean and a privilege to perform with them. My journey with Indian Ocean began with their iconic song ‘Are Ruk Ja Re Bande’. To have now gotten to be a part of the song ‘Sarpat Aaya’, composed and performed by them, felt surreal,” Priya expressed.

Indian Ocean’s music is celebrated for its unique blend of energy, soulfulness, and hard-hitting lyrics. “While you groove to their rhythms, their lyrics strike a chord and stay with you. That’s the magic of Indian Ocean. Their music transcends generations and remains relevant, even in the Gen Z era,” Priya added.

For Priya, this performance is more than just a professional milestone; it’s a deeply personal experience. Having grown up immersed in music and performance, she describes this opportunity as transformative.

“Singing live is a completely different experience. As someone used to performing live in theatre, this was something else….it was exhilarating…magical.” she shared.

This incredible live performance comes on the heels of Priya’s three back-to-back releases, Zindaginama, Visfot, and Raat Jawaan Hai, all of which have showcased her versatility and earned her immense love from fans. Priya’s collaboration with Indian Ocean promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, energy, and connection, marking yet another shining milestone in her career.