Propose Day 2025 Shayari: Romantic, Flirty & Shayari to Express Your Love

Propose Day, celebrated on February 8, is the perfect occasion to confess your feelings and make your special someone feel loved. Whether you want to be romantic, flirty, or simply adorable, shayaris are a great way to express your emotions. Here’s a collection of beautiful Propose Day shayaris that you can share with your loved one.

Romantic Propose Day Shayari

1. Tere bina adhoori si lagti hai har ek baat,

Kya tu apni zindagi ka hissa mujhe bana sakti hai?

2. Mohabbat hai tumse har saans se zyada,

Bas ek baar keh do haan, duniya roshan ho jaaye sada.

3. Teri yaadon ka roshan hai mere dil ka shahar,

Bas ek baar keh do, tu hai meri humsafar.

4. Har ek pal teri tasveer mere dil mein basti hai,

Kya tu mujhe apna saathi bana sakti hai?

5. Tere saath jeena chahta hoon har ek lamha,

Tujhse hi hai meri duniya ki har ek tamanna.

Cute & Flirty Propose Day Shayari

6. Teri muskurahat meri duniya roshan karti hai,

Bas ek haan kar do, taaki zindagi aur sunder ban jaaye.

7. Tumse mohabbat ka safar har din naya lagta hai,

Kya tum bhi mujhe har pal ke liye apna bana logi?

8. Tum meri coffee ho, jo har subah energize karti hai,

Kya tum meri hamesha ki adatein ban sakti ho?

9. Tujhe dekh kar lagta hai ki pyaar asaan hai,

Par kehna mushkil hai, isliye shayari likh raha hoon – I love you!

10. Ek ladki ne dil churaya, ab case darj karna hai,

Bas usi ladki se puchhna hai – kya tu mujhe pyaar karti hai?

Playful & Fun Propose Day Shayari

11. Mere dil ka alarm sirf tere naam pe bajta hai,

Kya tu mujhe apni zindagi ka ringtone bana sakti hai?

12. Main hoon tera Wi-Fi, tu meri internet speed,

Ek baar haan keh do, zindagi hogi super-fast indeed!

13. Tera naam likha hai chaand ki roshni se,

Bas ek baar keh do, haan tum meri ho dil se.

14. Pyaar ki chemistry tujhse milke perfect ho gayi,

Ab bas ek 'haan' chahiye, taaki chemistry life-long chalti rahe.

15. Zindagi teri bina adhoori lagti hai,

Kya tu meri duniya banegi, mere saath hamesha chalegi?

Express Your Love This Propose Day

Propose Day is all about expressing what’s in your heart. Whether you choose a deep, poetic confession or a lighthearted flirty shayari, make sure your words reflect your true emotions. Celebrate love with these shayaris and make your special someone feel cherished on this romantic day!