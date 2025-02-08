Live
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
Propose Day 2025 Shayari: Romantic, Flirty & Shayari to Express Your Love
Celebrate Propose Day on February 8 with heartfelt, romantic, and playful shayaris to express your love in the most beautiful way
Propose Day, celebrated on February 8, is the perfect occasion to confess your feelings and make your special someone feel loved. Whether you want to be romantic, flirty, or simply adorable, shayaris are a great way to express your emotions. Here’s a collection of beautiful Propose Day shayaris that you can share with your loved one.
Romantic Propose Day Shayari
1. Tere bina adhoori si lagti hai har ek baat,
Kya tu apni zindagi ka hissa mujhe bana sakti hai?
2. Mohabbat hai tumse har saans se zyada,
Bas ek baar keh do haan, duniya roshan ho jaaye sada.
3. Teri yaadon ka roshan hai mere dil ka shahar,
Bas ek baar keh do, tu hai meri humsafar.
4. Har ek pal teri tasveer mere dil mein basti hai,
Kya tu mujhe apna saathi bana sakti hai?
5. Tere saath jeena chahta hoon har ek lamha,
Tujhse hi hai meri duniya ki har ek tamanna.
Cute & Flirty Propose Day Shayari
6. Teri muskurahat meri duniya roshan karti hai,
Bas ek haan kar do, taaki zindagi aur sunder ban jaaye.
7. Tumse mohabbat ka safar har din naya lagta hai,
Kya tum bhi mujhe har pal ke liye apna bana logi?
8. Tum meri coffee ho, jo har subah energize karti hai,
Kya tum meri hamesha ki adatein ban sakti ho?
9. Tujhe dekh kar lagta hai ki pyaar asaan hai,
Par kehna mushkil hai, isliye shayari likh raha hoon – I love you!
10. Ek ladki ne dil churaya, ab case darj karna hai,
Bas usi ladki se puchhna hai – kya tu mujhe pyaar karti hai?
Playful & Fun Propose Day Shayari
11. Mere dil ka alarm sirf tere naam pe bajta hai,
Kya tu mujhe apni zindagi ka ringtone bana sakti hai?
12. Main hoon tera Wi-Fi, tu meri internet speed,
Ek baar haan keh do, zindagi hogi super-fast indeed!
13. Tera naam likha hai chaand ki roshni se,
Bas ek baar keh do, haan tum meri ho dil se.
14. Pyaar ki chemistry tujhse milke perfect ho gayi,
Ab bas ek 'haan' chahiye, taaki chemistry life-long chalti rahe.
15. Zindagi teri bina adhoori lagti hai,
Kya tu meri duniya banegi, mere saath hamesha chalegi?
Express Your Love This Propose Day
Propose Day is all about expressing what’s in your heart. Whether you choose a deep, poetic confession or a lighthearted flirty shayari, make sure your words reflect your true emotions. Celebrate love with these shayaris and make your special someone feel cherished on this romantic day!