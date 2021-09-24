Punctuation saves lives. It may sound a little strange to say that, but when you think of the effect that just the humble comma can have on the meaning of a sentence, it becomes readily apparent that there are some really strong arguments for learning to use them properly.

Punctuation Day was established by Jeff Rubin, founder of the day and organizer of www.nationalpunctuationday.com. Punctuation can be tricky for some people, those who struggle to know when it's appropriate to use a colon, or a set of brackets, or even an ellipsis. You thought we were going to talk about the period, the comma, and the semi-colon; Of course we are, but these are commonly known-about forms of punctuation, and not everyone knows that the world of grammatical structure spreads beyond these commonly used (though commonly misunderstood) forms.

Punctuation Day was established to help reinforce these lessons we learned in elementary school, and to reinforce their use and to show just how important they can be to ensure that what you write is properly interpreted as what you mean. That doesn't mean that the world of punctuation is all peaceful and orderly though!

Sometimes you run into rogue sectors that argue whether or not things like the Oxford Comma are valid. Believe us, it is; anyone who says otherwise is a heathen.