Pushkar Mela 2024 Kicks Off Today: Cultural Extravaganza and Holy Dip Limited to Four Days

The highly anticipated Pushkar Mela has begun today in Rajasthan, running from November 2 to November 17, 2024. This globally recognized 15-day fair draws tourists and traders from around the world, transforming the small town of Pushkar into a vibrant celebration of culture, trade, and devotion.

A Hub of Animal Trading and Cultural Events

Known as the world’s largest animal fair, Pushkar Mela sees the lively trading of livestock, especially horses, camels, and cattle brought from various parts of India. Beyond animal trading, the Rajasthan tourism department has organized a range of activities, including Shilpgram exhibitions, folk performances, and traditional sports, creating an immersive experience of Rajasthani culture.

Religious Significance of Pushkar

Pushkar is among the oldest cities in India and holds special significance in Hindu mythology. Each year, devotees travel here to take a holy dip in the sacred Pushkar Sarovar and seek blessings at the revered Brahma Temple, the only one of its kind in the country. This year, the religious bathing ritual will follow the Bhishma Chaturthi bath instead of the usual Bhishma Panchaka bath. Due to the absence of the Brahma Chaturdashi Tithi, the holy dip will be shortened to four days—from November 12 to November 15—culminating on Kartik Shukla Purnima.

Getting to the Pushkar Mela

Pushkar is easily accessible via nearby transport hubs. The closest railway station is in Ajmer, just 14 km away, with buses and taxis connecting the two towns. Kishangarh Airport is around 60 km from Pushkar, while Jaipur International Airport, located 150 km away, offers additional options.

More to Explore in Pushkar

Apart from the mela, Pushkar boasts scenic views from spots like the Savitri Temple and the historic Brahma Temple. Visitors can enjoy the natural beauty and traditional charm of this ancient town, making it a must-visit destination during the fair.

This year’s Pushkar Mela promises an unforgettable experience filled with cultural richness and deep spiritual significance, inviting everyone to witness the true essence of Rajasthan.