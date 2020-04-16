Quarantine Haircuts: See How Celebrities Chopped Off Their Tresses Amidst Lock Down Period

It's lock down period… The deadly virus Corona has made everyone to sit at home and as it is contagious. The whole world is facing problem due to this novel disease and almost all the countries have ordered their people to be locked at home to be safe from this disease.

From restaurants to malls and parlours to theatres, every small shop is closed. But, as parlours and barber shops are closed, it is common that many of them will look different with all the grown tresses.

So, our B-Town celebrities have found a way to chop their tresses in order to look modish and stylish…

Well, what did they do amidst the lock down period???

Nothing!!! To our surprise, many of them have tried their own hand and also helped their dear ones by holding the razors and scissors.

We Hans India have collated a few celebrity posts where they are seen chopping the tresses… Have a look!

Virat Kohli





Yes… Our dear Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohi chopped off his tresses… And this is done by his dear wife Anushka Sharma. Anushka posted this funny video where she is seen cutting down Virat's hair with kitchen scissors.Here is another hero of Bollywood who chopped his tresses… Here is Vicky's new quarantine look!Vicky is simply superb in Summer haircut. Guess what… This haircut is done by none other than Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal. Vicky is looking hot in full beard and 'Side-Trimmed' haircut. Good job Sunny!!!This small screen actress is seen cutting down her husband Vivek Dahiya's tresses… Vivek took to Instagram and posted this pic… Well, he also told that he will drop the complete video soon!!! Let's see how did Divyanka styled her dear hubby…Now it's the turn of famous celebrity chef and Master Chef title winner Pankaj. She is seen chopping her child's tresses with a razor. She also stated that as she is good at chopping and cutting, his son allowed her to do this!!! Isn't it funny???



Not only these, even politician Ram Vilas Pashwan also underwent quarantine haircut and the video was trending on internet…