Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Remembering Great Poet & Writer on his 162nd Birth anniversary

Tagore has contributed immensely to literature as well as philosophy. He was the ma of exceptional literary and artistic accomplishments. He played a leading role in Indian Culture Renaissance and come to be recognized as one of the architects of Modern India along with M.K. Gandhi.



Our National Anthem “ Jana Gana Mana” was composed by Tagore. He has also penned the national anthem for Bangladesh. Few of his other notable works include Gitanjali post mater, Kabuliwallah Nastanirh.

As per the Bengali Calendar “ Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is observed on 25th Day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, this day is being celebrated today, 9th May.

Here is the list of 10 most inspiring quote of Rabindranath Tagore.

1. “If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

― Rabindranath Tagore

2. “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.”

― Rabindranath Tagore

3. “Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it.”

― Rabindranath Tagore

4. “The biggest changes in a women's nature are brought by love; in man, by ambition”

― Tagore, Rabindranath

5. “Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.”

― Rabindranath Tagore

6. “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.”

― Rabindranath Tagore

7. “Truth in her dress finds facts too tight. In fiction she moves with ease.”

― Tagore, Rabindranath

8. “The sparrow is sorry for the peacock at the burden of its tail.”

― Rabindranath Tagore, Stray Birds

9.“The sparrow is sorry for the peacock at the burden of its tail.”

― Rabindranath Tagore, Stray Birds

10. “The real frienship is like fluorescence, it shines better when everything has darken.”

― Rabindranath Tagore