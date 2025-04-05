Ram Navami 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, and Rituals to Celebrate Lord Rama's Birth

Ram Navami is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with devotion and grandeur across India. It marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Each year, this auspicious day brings together devotees who engage in religious rituals, fasting, and joyful processions.

When is Ram Navami in 2025?

In 2025, Ram Navami will be celebrated on Sunday, April 6. The festival is observed on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

Ram Navami 2025 Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi begins at 7:26 PM on April 5 and ends at 7:22 PM on April 6.

The most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami rituals is during the Madhyahna period—the time when Lord Rama is believed to have been born.

• Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:08 AM to 1:39 PM on April 6

Traditional Rituals and Celebrations

Devotional Practices

The day begins with devotees taking a holy dip, especially in the Sarayu River in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is commonly observed.

Temple Celebrations

Temples are adorned with flowers and lights. Devotees participate in:

• Bhajan and kirtan sessions

• Ramayana recitations

• Puja and havan ceremonies

Public Processions

Large processions feature elaborately decorated idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman. These processions are accompanied by chanting and music, creating a festive and devotional atmosphere.

Ramayana Dramas

In various parts of India, especially in northern states, dramatic reenactments of scenes from the Ramayana are staged to honour Lord Rama’s triumph over evil.

Ram Navami 2025 is set to be a spiritually enriching experience for devotees. From early morning rituals to grand celebrations and storytelling, this day is a powerful reminder of righteousness, devotion, and the divine legacy of Lord Rama.