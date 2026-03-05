Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 5 Across Major Indian Cities

The holy month of Ramadan continues to be observed with deep devotion by Muslims across India. On March 5, 2026, believers observing the fast mark the 15th roza, a significant point in the sacred month dedicated to prayer, reflection, and charity.

During Ramadan, fasting from dawn until sunset is one of the most important spiritual practices. The fast begins with the early morning meal known as Sehri (Suhoor) and ends at sunset with Iftar. Accurate knowledge of these timings is essential for those observing the fast, as the start and end of fasting depend on the daily sunrise and sunset times.

In India, Ramadan began on February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon. The festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the fasting period, is expected to be celebrated around March 20 or March 21, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Importance of Sehri and Iftar During Ramadan

Sehri is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day, allowing observers to prepare physically and spiritually for the day-long fast. It is typically eaten before the Fajr prayer, marking the beginning of the fasting period.

Iftar, on the other hand, is the evening meal taken immediately after sunset, signaling the end of the day’s fast. Traditionally, many Muslims break their fast with dates and water before enjoying a full meal with family and community members.

These daily rituals are not only about abstaining from food and drink but also about strengthening faith, practicing patience, and increasing acts of kindness and generosity.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 5 in Major Indian Cities

As sunrise and sunset times vary across the country, Sehri and Iftar timings differ from city to city. Below are the approximate fasting times for March 5, 2026 in some major Indian cities:





City Sehri Time Iftar Time Lucknow 05:09 AM 06:11 PM Delhi 05:23 AM 06:25 PM Hyderabad 05:19 AM 06:25 PM Mumbai 05:42 AM 06:26 PM Kerala 05:25 AM 06:35 PM Noida 05:23 AM 06:23 PM Bihar 04:51 AM 05:52 PM







These timings serve as a general reference. However, devotees are encouraged to confirm the exact schedule through local mosques or trusted Ramadan calendars for their specific location.

Spiritual Significance of the Midpoint of Ramadan

Reaching the middle of Ramadan often serves as a moment of reflection for many believers. It is a time to reassess spiritual goals, increase acts of worship, and strengthen community bonds through shared prayers and charitable activities.

Mosques and community centers across the country remain active throughout the month with nightly prayers, Quran recitations, and community Iftar gatherings that bring people together in a spirit of unity and faith.

Staying Healthy During the Fast

Maintaining good health during Ramadan is important, especially when fasting for long hours. Experts recommend eating balanced and nutritious meals during Sehri to sustain energy throughout the day.

Hydration also plays a key role. Drinking sufficient water between Iftar and Sehri can help prevent dehydration and fatigue during fasting hours. Including fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods in meals can further support energy levels during the fast.

As Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to observe their daily fasts with devotion and discipline. With accurate Sehri and Iftar timings, devotees can maintain the rhythm of their fasting routine while embracing the spiritual essence of the holy month.