Reasons why should Pistachios become a part of your daily routine

Bengaluru: Over the last few years, the focus on health and wellness has increased among consumers leading to the trend of mindful living. Given food plays an important part here, there prevails an increased understanding of the nutritional components of what we eat. Standing true to the phrase ‘You are what you eat’, individuals are making smarter food choices and ensuring that their daily meals contain nutrient-dense foods.

Among these drivers, is also the incorporation of nuts and dried fruits in one’s daily diet. A recent study by Wonderful Pistachios revealed that nuts and dried fruits are the second most popular snacking items in India. Among these, PISTACHIOS is the one nut emerging from the shadows and recognized as a powerful addition to your diet.

This green nut makes for a delicious on-the-go snack with antioxidants, protein, and good nutrients.

But that’s not it, DID YOU KNOW? Pistachios have various health benefits that most people are not aware of. I am sharing some key benefits of incorporating pistachios in your daily diet that you will definitely thank me for.

Promotes Heart Health – Pistachios are naturally cholesterol-free and are a heart-healthy food. According to the US FDA, scientific evidence suggests but does not prove that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts, such as pistachios, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. Pistachios are great when mixed with fruits or crackers or as a crunchy accompaniment for regular meals.

High Quality Protein Source – Pistachios are a complete protein source comprising all nine essential amino acids. The body cannot produce these amino acids and, therefore, needs to obtain these through food sources for proper body function. Integrating pistachios, a plant-based protein, in your daily diet as a quick snack is ideal as it can help keep you fuller longer along with the fiber and unsaturated fats it provides. These tasty nuts add a satisfying crunch with ample protein boost to your daily energy diet. Pistachios are often used as a dessert topping, a solo snack or as an ingredient in an energy-boosting trail mix.

Rich in Fiber - Pistachios contain 3 grams of fibre per serving. Tossing pistachios into stir-fries for their crunchy texture and taste makes for a delicious nutrient addition.

Supports Weight management - They pack protein, fibre, and unsaturated fats, for a trio of nutrients that may help keep you fuller longer. One serving (1 oz/ 28 gms) of about 49 nuts is 160 calories. Combining pistachios with dark chocolate chips provides a sweet, flavourful, and weight-friendly snack option. Pistachios fit as part of a healthy diet in salads for a flavourful and nourishing meal.

Power booster – Pistachios boast an astounding 30 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients! The greens and purples on pistachios are visual cues of the antioxidants of this little snack. They could jazz up a bowl of yoghurt that helps you cool down in the summer or be added to your daily smoothie to power your day.

Now that we are familiar with the health benefits of pistachios, let’s take in the benefits of this green nut for our wellbeing. It is time to embrace the power of pistachios and consume it as either an on-the-go snack or use our creativity and add it in different ways to our daily diet.

(Expert opinion by Catherine Sebastian, MS, RD, from California Pistachios, Los Angeles, US)