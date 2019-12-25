Redefine Yuletide Decor With Contemporary Look

This Christmas season refurbish your homes with unique home décor ideas and break away from the traditional look with rustic color palettes and eco-friendly accessories. Get your home interiors reflect your festive mood.

♦ Break the rhythm with warm hues and tea lights: Light up your home with golden lights on trees and garland that will instantly exhilarate the mood during this festive season. Give it your own personal twist by filling a mason jar with simple string or cluster lights that can be placed on a mantel or entryway table to create a warm corner.

♦ Embrace pastel and intense dark colours, moving beyond the classic red and green: Dark, moody colors may seem a bold choice during the season, albeit a deep color is well-suited during this season.

Dark blue, deep green, purple and aquamarine hues bring comfort and reverberates energy to the festive nights.Pale colors like icy-blue and snowy-white have proven to be the perfect pairing when it comes to Christmas décor, while raw wood and natural green are timeless trends.

♦ Wooden flooring, handmade rugs and throw blankets are inherent: Create a perfect rustic abode with reclaimed wood accents, soft fur textures, and candle-filled lanterns.

Throw blankets in red or green, draped and dressed over the bed and pair it with a small wreath and stockings, to make the space feel warm and inviting.

Don't miss to style the bedroom withpretty plaid prints in rich reds, greens, and winter-y hues, while incorporating more fur and wool to make the space more relaxing and calm.

♦ Go eco-friendly this Christmas with handcrafted décor: Make an elegant Christmas wreath using fresh evergreen boughs, garlands, and Christmas bells combined with seasonal citrus like lemons, tangerines and oranges.

It will definitely give your home a beautiful natural look, and the aroma is splendid. To add some rustic touch to your Christmas décor, add some pinecones, uncut driftwood or berries that will be a unique décor piece for Christmas decoration citrus, which will dapper up your home.

♦ Surprise your guests with a gorgeous, thoughtful tablespace:Culinary delights and drinks are part of the Christmas celebrations and bring family and friends together during this holiday season.

Therefore, it is imperative to do the tablespaces with interesting tableware with brightly colored cotton or linen, reusable napkins with wooden tablemats and moulded wooden tray for rustic, winter look.

You can also place pinecones, green ferns and berries around the centerpiece tall scented candles to give a rustic feel to the table setting. Bright cutlery and glass drinkware addselegance to the set up.

Courtesy: Homelane