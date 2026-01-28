Rajgopal alleges govt biased in devpt funds’ allotment

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy made sensational remarks during a public programme in the constituency on Tuesday, expressing anger over the stoppage of development works.

He said that contractors had halted ongoing works because the government was not releasing their pending bills, despite the projects being completed.

The MLA said he had informed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about the issue nearly a month ago, but no action was taken. He alleged that bills were being cleared only in the constituencies of the Chief Minister and some ministers, while other MLAs were being denied both funds and bill payments.

Rajagopal Reddy warned that if this discrimination continued and if officials did not cooperate in development works, he would be forced to take extreme steps.

He also stated that he would soon ensure the closure of pharma companies in the constituency, accusing them of causing problems to the local people.