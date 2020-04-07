Long distance relationships at the time of Covid-19

Couples in long distance relationships struggle to find quality time with their partners. The Covid-19 crisis seems to have made it more difficult for long distance couples.

To take advantage of the situation, the couple will have to assimilate new ways of communicating with their partners. Couples who don't stay together seem to be having a difficult time.

The comforting touch of a loving partner has suddenly disappeared from the relationship of many couples. Wedding Affair shares some tips for couples in long distance relationships during the Covid-19 crisis.

While video calling is an easy remedy for the situation, it can get monotonous after a while. To keep things romantic and comforting, instead of just talking on video calls; Do some activities together.

Maybe they could have dinner together or maybe they could even cook together. Doing an activity together will make your partner feel connected to you, even from such a great distance.

You can also make a list of all the things you want to do with your partner after the situation is alleviated.

Remind your partner of the happy moments of your relationship by sending them memorable old photos of the two of you. This is a time when you will surely miss your partner immensely, but do not let your emotions dominate you.

You can also plan a video call date when you will be cheated on for your partner. Making routine conversations meaningful and interesting is a good way to keep the relationship on a happy and positive note.