Rethinking Hospitality: The Need for Period Products in Luxury Hotels

Luxury hotels and resorts spare no effort in offering lavish amenities—from soft robes to upscale toiletries and men’s grooming kits. Yet, a notable gap remains: where are the essentials like pads, tampons, or eco-friendly period products?

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Richa Kapila and Vani Chugh, co-founders of D'Chica, discuss why it is time for hotels to think beyond luxuries and provide essential items that truly meet women’s needs.

1. Do you believe there’s a stigma in the hospitality industry regarding the discussion or provision of period care products? How can we break this barrier?

In the hospitality world, there is still a blind spot when talking about menstruation. We recently asked some hotels why they have shaving kits on location but not period care kits. The reasons were pretty vague. It's surprising because let's face it: all women menstruate; not all men shave every day. Outdated traditions need a huge shift and that can be brought about by proper education among people about periods. It's an affair in life, and normalising this will create a huge change. Imagine hotels adding period care products in with all the other amenities: That would be dedication to wellness instead of helping them become inclusive places, making all guests feel more at ease.

2. Why have women's menstrual care needs been overlooked? Is this due to a lack of understanding or deep-rooted social apathy? How can period care be improved in the hospitality sector?

It would seem research has shown that women's needs in managing their menstrual cycles have been ignored, dismissed, or swept under the rug as if to not mention. This only fuels the stigma and causes discomfort in having the essential discussions we should be having about periods and health. But here's the thing: women travel, and they need access to hygiene products no matter what! Hotels should include these products in their amenities!. And, of course, by normalising the open conversations about menstruation rather than shying away from this, it will go a long way to maintaining the respect and care for all guests from their stay.

3. The market size of the menstrual hygiene products industry is increasing rapidly, it is expected to grow furthermore, but are these new products sustainable? Will it impact the environment in a positive or negative manner?

The market in menstrual hygiene products is really booming, but not everything is good in terms of sustainability. For example, there are menstrual cups that are a great alternative, although they do not look to be fully made of biodegradable material. Then there are cloth pads composed of polyurethane and dry sheets, which can really minimise landfill waste. While non-disposable options such as the cups and reusable pads are not fully compostable, they last for almost two years! That means less landfill waste than disposable products!. No doubt, switching to sustainable menstrual products is one of the best ways to reduce plastic use and also promote healthier production methods that will benefit both consumers and the planet.

4. What strategies can be implemented by hospitality facilities to embrace the customers and how can they demonstrate their concern for women’s health by making available period care kits?

To really show their commitment to supporting women, hoteliers can take some simple yet effective steps. First off, why not keep reusable pads in bathroom cabinets for easy access? It's a small change that makes a big difference! Encourage female staff to use reusable period care products-another great support for the workplace. Partnering with NGOs that focus on period care will yield awesome benefits for the community, and we are here to facilitate those connections. Convenience also cuts across-including small vending machines for period care products in women's restrooms ensures that all guests have what they need. It's all about promoting inclusivity and that care actually matters!

5. How do you plan to approach the hospitality industry to use eco-friendly and sustainable period products that contribute to sustainability?

We look to get the hospitality sector engaged through lively lobbying campaigns promoting sustainable and eco-friendly period products, paired with solid education on these important issues. We would want to contact the decision-makers in this industry and share some "best practice examples" with them, where such practices not only helped the environment but also enhanced the guest experience; we are talking about raising awareness on menstrual health and the benefits of sustainable products. It's been building moment by moment, and by constantly sharing our message and pushing these ideas forward, we're pretty sure we can start the movement within the industry toward more responsible practices. It is all about taking that first step and making a difference.