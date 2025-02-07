Rohan Mehra, Riya Sharma ignite energy in new romantic anthem ‘Lamborghini’

The dynamic duo, Rohan Mehra and Riya Sharma, have teamed up once again for a sizzling romantic track, "Lamborghini," which promises to be the ultimate party anthem. With Jordy Patel and Anushkaa Banerjee lending their powerful voices to the song, the music is crafted by the talented Shabbir Ahmed, who also helped pen the lyrics alongside Ajay Pal Sharma. The high-energy music video is directed by the visionary Ramji Gulati.

Rohan Mehra expressed his excitement about the track, saying, "Lamborghini is an experience! From the beats to the visuals, everything about it screams high energy and style. Shooting this was an absolute blast, and I can’t wait for everyone to vibe with it." His enthusiasm reflects the upbeat and vibrant energy that the song radiates.

Riya Sharma also couldn’t contain her excitement, commenting, "This song is pure fire! From the moment I heard it, I knew it was going to be a massive hit. The energy, the glamour, the vibe—it’s all next level. Dancing to 'Lamborghini' was an adrenaline rush, and I hope the audience feels the same thrill watching it."

Director Ramji Gulati shared his vision for the music video, saying, “We wanted to create a visual experience that screams luxury, speed, and high energy. The chemistry between Rohan and Riya, the stunning visuals, and the vibe of the song—it’s all a perfect match.” The visuals capture the essence of glamour and luxury that

the track embodies.

Singers Jordy Patel and Anushkaa Banerjee also weighed in on the track. Jordy Patel said, “This track is all about attitude and energy. We wanted to create something that makes people move, and trust me, this one’s a certified banger.” Meanwhile, Anushkaa Banerjee added, “The moment I heard the word ‘Lamborghini,’

I knew it was special.

The beats, the vibe, the whole feel—it’s electrifying! Can’t wait for everyone to groove to it.”

Rapper BIGLUV, who brings his signature rhythm to the track, described "Lamborghini" as a statement, saying, "Rap is all about storytelling, and this song lets me bring that swag and rhythm. 'Lamborghini' is a statement."

Music composer Shabbir Ahmed emphasized the boldness of the track, stating, “Music that makes you feel invincible—that’s what we aimed for. ‘Lamborghini’ is bold, stylish, and addictive.” Meanwhile, lyricist Ajay Pal Sharma spoke about the track’s lyrical power, saying, “Lyrics give the song its soul, and we made sure ‘Lamborghini’ hits differently. Every word is crafted to bring out the luxury and thrill of the ride.”

With its high-energy beats, electrifying visuals, and star-studded performances, "Lamborghini" is set to make waves and become an anthem for 2025.