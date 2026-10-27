Safeguarding stories for future generations

Audiovisual heritage plays an important role in preserving cultural identity, documenting history and connecting generations. Films, radio broadcasts, television programmes, video recordings and sound archives capture moments, voices, traditions and experiences that written records alone may not fully convey. Together, they offer valuable insights into how societies evolve and how communities express their identities.

Beyond entertainment and communication, audiovisual materials serve as records of languages, customs, historical events and everyday life. They preserve oral traditions, music, regional dialects and personal accounts that might otherwise be lost over time. For researchers, educators and students, these resources provide opportunities to explore history and culture through original recordings and visual documentation. Audiovisual archives are particularly significant for representing cultural and linguistic diversity. Recordings of endangered languages, traditional performances, folk music and community narratives can help future generations understand and appreciate forms of cultural expression. They also provide educational resources that encourage students to engage with perspectives beyond their immediate surroundings.

Educational institutions, libraries, museums and cultural organisations can contribute by maintaining collections, developing digital archives and making historical recordings accessible for learning and research.