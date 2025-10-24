Samantha Diwali celebrations with Raj spark speculations

Samantha Ruth Prabhu began her Diwali morning on a heartwarming note, spending time with 250 children at an orphanage, spreading festive cheer and smiles. Known for her philanthropic streak, the actress embraced the spirit of giving, making the day extra special for the little ones.

Later in the day, Samantha turned heads on social media with glimpses of her Diwali celebrations at her new Mumbai residence. The pictures, shared on her Instagram, featured Samantha in a vibrant green ethnic outfit, radiating joy and festive spirit. Notably, Raj Nidimoru was also seen joining her and her family, fueling ongoing speculations about their relationship. These posts are not the first time Samantha has been seen publicly with Raj, and fans are interpreting the pictures as subtle hints toward an official acknowledgment of the couple. Other family members also appeared in the festive snapshots, adding warmth and togetherness to the celebration.

On the professional front, Samantha recently ventured into film production with Shubam, marking an exciting new chapter in her career. As an actor, she is set to appear in the upcoming women-centric drama Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. With a mix of personal milestones and professional achievements, Samantha’s Diwali celebrations captured both hearts and headlines, keeping fans eagerly watching for what’s next.