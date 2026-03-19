Saudi Arabia Confirms Eid Date After Crescent Moon Not Sighted

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have confirmed that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal was not sighted on Wednesday evening. As a result, the holy month of Ramadan will complete a full 30 days, and Eid celebrations across the Kingdom will begin on Friday, March 20.

The announcement follows an official appeal by the Saudi Supreme Court urging citizens and moon-sighting committees to observe the skies after sunset on the 29th day of Ramadan. Despite coordinated efforts across multiple regions, no verified sighting of the crescent was reported.

With the lunar month extended by a day, Muslims throughout the country will continue fasting on Thursday before marking Eid with prayers, gatherings, and festivities the following morning.

Spiritual Gatherings Mark Final Nights of Ramadan

The last nights of Ramadan have drawn large numbers of worshippers to mosques across the Kingdom, especially in the holy city of Mecca. Thousands gathered for special late-night prayers, seeking blessings during the spiritually significant final stretch of the sacred month.

Emotional scenes unfolded at the Masjid al-Haram, where devotees filled the vast prayer halls and courtyards. The atmosphere reflected both devotion and anticipation, as families and pilgrims prepared for the conclusion of a month defined by fasting, charity, and reflection.

How the Moon Sighting Process Works

The sighting of the Shawwal crescent is a crucial religious practice that determines the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid al-Fitr. Observers across Saudi Arabia traditionally scan the horizon immediately after sunset on the 29th day of the fasting month.

While many rely on naked-eye observation, trained committees also use binoculars and telescopes, particularly when visibility is affected by dust, haze, or cloud cover. Reports from regional observers are reviewed before authorities make a formal declaration.

This blend of tradition and modern coordination ensures both religious authenticity and nationwide consistency in announcing one of Islam’s most important festivals.

Eid Date in India Awaits Local Confirmation

In India, the date for Eid al-Fitr will depend on local moon sightings and religious body announcements. Since lunar visibility can differ by geography, Indian authorities will conduct independent observations rather than relying solely on Saudi confirmations.

If the crescent becomes visible in India on the evening of Thursday, March 19, Eid will be celebrated the next day, aligning with Saudi Arabia. However, if the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days on Friday, pushing Eid celebrations to Saturday, March 21.

Religious committees and observatories across major cities are expected to monitor the skies and issue timely guidance to the public.

Global Greetings Mark the Festive Moment

As preparations begin worldwide, leaders and public figures have started extending festive wishes to Muslim communities. Among them, former US President Donald Trump conveyed warm greetings, acknowledging the significance of the festival and the values it represents.

Eid al-Fitr, often called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is celebrated with special prayers, charitable giving, festive meals, and family gatherings. The occasion marks not only the end of fasting but also a renewed sense of gratitude, compassion, and unity.

With Saudi Arabia confirming its celebration date, millions now look ahead to communal prayers and joyful reunions that define one of the most cherished moments in the Islamic calendar.