Savita Ambedkar Birth Anniversary: 10 Things You Must Know About Dr BR Ambedkar’s Second Wife

Dr. Savita Ambedkar, also known as "Maisaheb" or "Mai," was the second wife of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, renowned as the architect of the Indian Constitution. Engaged in both medical practice and social activism, she actively participated in initiatives aimed at combating discrimination and uplifting Dalits alongside her husband. Dr. Savita lived a life closely intertwined with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's enduring legacy.

Here are 10 key aspects of Dr. Savita Ambedkar’s life:

1. Originally named Sharada Kabir, Dr. Savita was born in 1909 into a Marathi Brahmin family in the Ratnagiri district. Her father served as a registrar for the Indian Medical Council.

2. Dr. Savita pursued her early education in Pune and later completed her MBBS from Grant Medical College, Mumbai, around 1937.

3. She held the position of chief medical officer at a hospital in Gujarat before relocating to Mumbai. It was there that she began treating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for his diabetes and blood pressure ailments.

4. Over the course of a year following their initial encounter, Dr. Savita and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar exchanged approximately 40-50 letters. They eventually married on April 15, 1948, in New Delhi, marking the union 13 years after the passing of Dr. Ambedkar's first wife, Ramabai.

5. Following her marriage to Dr. Ambedkar, she adopted the name Savita Ambedkar.

6. In an unpublished preface to "The Buddha and His Dhamma," Dr. B.R. Ambedkar attributed to her the extension of his life by 8 to 10 years.

7. Dr. Savita actively championed the Dalit-Buddhist movement, frequently delivering speeches at various conferences and public forums in support of the cause.

8. She played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Symbiosis Society's Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum and Memorial in Pune.

9. Starting in 1982, 26 years after Dr. Ambedkar's demise, Dr. Savita began contributing his personal belongings towards the construction of the museum.

10. Until 2001, Dr. Savita made annual visits to the museum on the birth and death anniversaries of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Through her dedication to both medicine and social activism, Dr. Savita Ambedkar left an indelible mark on history, continuing to inspire generations with her unwavering commitment to social justice and equality.