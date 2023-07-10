Sawan Somwar 2023 Calendar: Shravan Start and End Date, List of Sawan Somwar, Puja Vidhi, Significance & Mantra

Sawan Somwar, also known as Shravan Somvar or Shravan Mondays, is a major celebration for devotees of Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan (July-August). Devotees perform various rituals and practices to seek blessings and offer their devotion to Lord Shiva. It is a time for intense devotion, spiritual practices and seeking the divine grace of Lord Shiva. It is believed to be a period of heightened spiritual energy, giving devotees the opportunity to deepen their connection to the divine and progress on their spiritual path. This year, Sawan Somvar falls on eight Mondays, instead of four. Here is the Sawan Somwar calendar for 2023.

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 DATES

July 10, 2023 - First Sawan Somwar

July 17, 2023 - Second Sawan Somwar

July 24, 2023 - Third Sawan Somwar

July 31, 2023 - Fourth Sawan Somwar

August 7, 2023 - Fifth Sawan Somwar

August 14, 2023 - Sixth Sawan Somwar

August 21, 2023 - Seventh Sawan Somwar

August 28, 2023 - Eighth Sawan Somwar

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 RITUALS

Fast

Devotees observe a strict fast on Sawan Somwar. Some can observe a complete fast without consuming any food or water, while others can observe a partial fast by consuming specific fruits, milk, or other light meals.

Abhishekam

Devotees perform Abhishekam, which is the ritual bathing of the idol of Lord Shiva or Lingam with water, milk, honey, yogurt, ghee (clarified butter) and other sacred liquids. It symbolizes purification and devotion.

Offerings

Devotees offer Bilva leaves, flowers, fruits, coconut, incense and lamps to Lord Shiva. Some also offer sacred substances such as Vibhuti (holy ash) or Rudraksha beads.

Sing Mantras and Stotras

Devotees recite prayers, mantras and stotras dedicated to Lord Shiva, such as the "Om Namah Shivaya" mantra or the "Shiva Tandava Stotram" mantra.

Visiting the Shiva temples

People visit Shiva temples, especially the famous Jyotirlinga temples, during Sawan Somwar. They offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Rudra Abhishekam

Some devotees perform an elaborate Rudra Abhishekam, which involves chanting Rudra Mantra and offering various sacred objects to the idol of Lord Shiva or Lingam.

Rudrabhishek Yagya

In some places, large-scale Yagyas (fire rituals) called Rudrabhishek Yagyas are organized, where Vedic priests perform elaborate rituals and invoke blessings from Lord Shiva.

Meditation and Yoga

Devotees practice meditation and yoga during Sawan Somwar to enhance their spiritual connection with Lord Shiva and seek inner peace.

Scripture Reading

Many devotees read sacred texts like the Shiva Purana, the Linga Purana or the Rudra Samhita from the Shiva Mahapurana during Sawan Somwar.

Charity and Seva

Devotees engage in acts of charity and selfless service during this holy month, such as providing food, clothing, or other essentials to those in need.

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 MEANING

According to Hindu mythology, the month of Sawan is associated with the churning of the cosmic ocean, known as Samudra Manthan. It is believed that various divine treasures arose during this turmoil, including Halahala poison. Lord Shiva drank the poison to protect the universe, and his throat turned blue. As a result, he came to be known as Neelkanth (the one with the blue throat). Sawan Somwar is a time to remember this legendary event and honour Lord Shiva's sacrifice and protection.

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 MANTRAS



1.Om Namah Shivaye..!

2. Om Trayambhakam Jajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor, Mukshiya Mamritaat..!

3. Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansar Saram Bhujgaindra Haaram, Sada Vasantam hridya Arvinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami..!