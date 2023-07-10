Live
Sawan Somwar 2023 Calendar: Shravan Start and End Date, List of Sawan Somwar, Puja Vidhi, Significance & Mantra
Sawan Somwar, also known as Shravan Somvar or Shravan Mondays, is a major celebration for devotees of Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan (July-August).
Sawan Somwar, also known as Shravan Somvar or Shravan Mondays, is a major celebration for devotees of Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan (July-August). Devotees perform various rituals and practices to seek blessings and offer their devotion to Lord Shiva. It is a time for intense devotion, spiritual practices and seeking the divine grace of Lord Shiva. It is believed to be a period of heightened spiritual energy, giving devotees the opportunity to deepen their connection to the divine and progress on their spiritual path. This year, Sawan Somvar falls on eight Mondays, instead of four. Here is the Sawan Somwar calendar for 2023.
SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 DATES
July 10, 2023 - First Sawan Somwar
July 17, 2023 - Second Sawan Somwar
July 24, 2023 - Third Sawan Somwar
July 31, 2023 - Fourth Sawan Somwar
August 7, 2023 - Fifth Sawan Somwar
August 14, 2023 - Sixth Sawan Somwar
August 21, 2023 - Seventh Sawan Somwar
August 28, 2023 - Eighth Sawan Somwar
SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 RITUALS
Fast
Devotees observe a strict fast on Sawan Somwar. Some can observe a complete fast without consuming any food or water, while others can observe a partial fast by consuming specific fruits, milk, or other light meals.
Abhishekam
Devotees perform Abhishekam, which is the ritual bathing of the idol of Lord Shiva or Lingam with water, milk, honey, yogurt, ghee (clarified butter) and other sacred liquids. It symbolizes purification and devotion.
Offerings
Devotees offer Bilva leaves, flowers, fruits, coconut, incense and lamps to Lord Shiva. Some also offer sacred substances such as Vibhuti (holy ash) or Rudraksha beads.
Sing Mantras and Stotras
Devotees recite prayers, mantras and stotras dedicated to Lord Shiva, such as the "Om Namah Shivaya" mantra or the "Shiva Tandava Stotram" mantra.
Visiting the Shiva temples
People visit Shiva temples, especially the famous Jyotirlinga temples, during Sawan Somwar. They offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Shiva.
Rudra Abhishekam
Some devotees perform an elaborate Rudra Abhishekam, which involves chanting Rudra Mantra and offering various sacred objects to the idol of Lord Shiva or Lingam.
Rudrabhishek Yagya
In some places, large-scale Yagyas (fire rituals) called Rudrabhishek Yagyas are organized, where Vedic priests perform elaborate rituals and invoke blessings from Lord Shiva.
Meditation and Yoga
Devotees practice meditation and yoga during Sawan Somwar to enhance their spiritual connection with Lord Shiva and seek inner peace.
Scripture Reading
Many devotees read sacred texts like the Shiva Purana, the Linga Purana or the Rudra Samhita from the Shiva Mahapurana during Sawan Somwar.
Charity and Seva
Devotees engage in acts of charity and selfless service during this holy month, such as providing food, clothing, or other essentials to those in need.
SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 MEANING
According to Hindu mythology, the month of Sawan is associated with the churning of the cosmic ocean, known as Samudra Manthan. It is believed that various divine treasures arose during this turmoil, including Halahala poison. Lord Shiva drank the poison to protect the universe, and his throat turned blue. As a result, he came to be known as Neelkanth (the one with the blue throat). Sawan Somwar is a time to remember this legendary event and honour Lord Shiva's sacrifice and protection.
SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 MANTRAS
1.Om Namah Shivaye..!
2. Om Trayambhakam Jajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor, Mukshiya Mamritaat..!
3. Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansar Saram Bhujgaindra Haaram, Sada Vasantam hridya Arvinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami..!