Sawan Somwar 2023: How to celebrate? Wishes and messages

Sawan Somvar is celebrated every Monday during the month of Sawan. Sawan is the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, and it is considered to be a very auspicious month for worshiping Lord Shiva. On Sawan Somvar, devotees fast from sunrise to sunset and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. They also visit temples and bathe in holy rivers or lakes. Some people also observe a 16-day fast during Sawan, which is called the Sawan Vrat.



SAWAN SOMVAR 2023: HOW TO CELEBRATE



1. Fast from sunrise to sunset.

2. Offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

3. Visit a temple and bathe in holy water.

4. Chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva.

5. Read the Shiva Purana or the Shiv Mahapuran.

6. Listen to bhajans and kirtans dedicated to Lord Shiva.

7. Give donations to charity.

