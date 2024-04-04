Shani Trayodashi 2024: Date, puja rituals and significance

Shani Trayodashi, also referred to as Shani Pradosh, is a revered occasion in Hinduism, observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year, Shani Trayodashi falls on Saturday, April 6, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for observing the fast are as follows:

• Pradosha Puja Muhurat: 18:42 to 20:58 (Duration - 02 Hours 16 Mins)

• Day Pradosha Time: 18:42 to 20:58

• Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 10:19 on April 06, 2024

• Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 06:53 on April 07, 2024

Significance of Shani Trayodashi

Shani Trayodashi, also known as Shanivar (Saturday) Trayodashi, holds significant importance in Hindu culture due to its association with the planet Saturn (Shani). In South India, this day is celebrated with great reverence, with devotees seeking relief from sufferings and karmic burdens. Lord Shani, often regarded as the lord of Karma and Justice, is worshipped to alleviate the effects of various astrological afflictions.

Puja Rituals for Shani Trayodashi

Devotees observe specific rituals and customs on Shani Trayodashi to seek the blessings of Lord Shani, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati. Here are the recommended puja rituals:

• Preparation: Devotees are advised to wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and don clean clothes. They should ensure cleanliness in the house, especially the puja room.

• Idol Placement: Place idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in the puja room and worship them by lighting a diya, offering flowers, and sweets.

• Direction: During worship, face towards the northeast direction, which is considered auspicious.

• Puja Timing: Perform the puja during the period of Pradosh, which is the Sandhya Kaal (evening time).

• Fasting: Worshippers may choose to fast on this day, consuming only fruits. Sattvik fruits seasoned with rock salt or sendha namak are preferred if hunger strikes.

By observing these rituals with devotion and sincerity, devotees believe they can receive blessings for happiness, wisdom, knowledge, and the fulfillment of wishes, while also seeking relief from the adverse effects of Saturn.