Sharad Purnima 2023: Tradition of keeping Kheer in moonlight explained

Sharad Purnima is celebrated on Saturday, a day marked by the brilliant glow of the moon. On Sharad Purnima, devotees eat kheer, a sweet rice pudding infused with the gentle light of the moon, in the belief that it heralds the blessings of goddess Lakshmi. They say that this is a auspicious time to relish this precious delicacy.

Reports indicate that the lunar eclipse will occur between 1:06 a.m. m. and 2:22 a.m. m. today, and the sutak period begins at 2:52 p.m. m. It is recommended that the kheer be placed under the moonlight once the lunar eclipse concludes. In astrology, the date of the eclipse is calculated from one sunrise to the next. Thus, the significance of the lunar eclipse began with sunrise today and will continue until the sun rises again tomorrow.

Once the eclipse has passed, you should prepare the kheer using essential ingredients like rice, milk and sugar, ensuring that it is exposed to the moonlight. You can then enjoy the kheer immediately or reserve it to consume in the morning.

Participating in Kheer on Sharad Purnima comes with numerous benefits:

Preparing and offering kheer to goddess Lakshmi is believed to bring her joy, according to tradition.

The ingredients used in kheer are associated with the moon and it is believed that offering this sweet dish can rectify astrological defects.

The moon's rays during an eclipse day are believed to have medicinal properties. When these rays touch the kheer, they become infused with these beneficial properties. Consuming this kheer is believed to improve health and promote radiant skin.

Eating Sharad Purnima Kheer is believed to bring peace to the mind and body and relieves ailments.

Consuming kheer prepared in a silver utensil that has been touched by the moon's rays is believed to improve immunity.