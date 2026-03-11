Silver Jewellery Collection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A new 92.5 pure silver jewellery collection has been introduced in Hyderabad, highlighting a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design. The collection features handcrafted pieces including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, pendants, and kadas created using certified 92.5 sterling silver.

A key highlight is a temple-inspired jewellery line influenced by South Indian temple architecture and traditional motifs. The designs include detailed carvings of deities, heritage patterns, and floral elements, reflecting classical artistic styles commonly associated with festive and ceremonial wear.

According to the company, the collection focuses on combining durability with intricate design, offering jewellery suited for weddings, cultural events, and everyday styling. The pieces are designed to reflect both heritage aesthetics and modern fashion preferences.

The launch also includes a collaboration with menswear label The Golden Brush, known for hand-painted designs and embroidered party wear, bringing together artistic apparel and silver jewellery in a single presentation.

The collection is available at Saubhagya Jewellers’ store in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Pricing details are available on request.