Simma Dhaliwal Blends Theatre and Emotion in Upcoming Punjabi Single “Nishani”

At just 24 years old, singer-composer Simma Dhaliwal is steadily carving a space for himself in the Punjabi music scene. Best known for his romantic musical sensibilities, Dhaliwal is set to release his latest track, “Nishani,” in July 2025—a song that explores themes of one-sided love, vulnerability, and emotional honesty.

The track brings together a creative team of emerging talent, with lyrics by Diamond, music by Aloof, and a music video helmed by Mani Films. “Nishani” marks the next chapter in Dhaliwal’s musical evolution, as Punjabi music continues to shift toward more reflective and emotionally grounded storytelling.

“‘Nishani’ is deeply personal. It’s about the kind of love that doesn’t always have a happy ending but still leaves a mark,” says Dhaliwal. “It’s a song for anyone who’s ever felt something deeply but kept it quietly to themselves.”

Born and raised in Firozpur, Punjab, Dhaliwal completed his schooling at DC Model International School and earned a B.Com degree from Guru Nanak College, Firozpur. His dedication to the performing arts led him to pursue professional training in acting and editing at MAD Arts Film School, a prestigious institution known for nurturing creative talent.

Dhaliwal’s journey began not in recording studios, but on the theatre stage. A trained composer, he has scored music for several acclaimed productions, including Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s classic Punjabi play “Loona.” His theatre credits also include “Nil Darpan,” “Odakalu Bimba,” “Ashadh Ka Ek Din,” and “Don Special”—all of which played a key role in shaping his musical identity.

“Theatre taught me how to listen—to the silence, the pauses, the emotions behind every line. That sensitivity translates directly into my music,” he explains.

In May 2025, Dhaliwal returned to the theatre circuit, composing music for the play “Yaar-Dildaar,” staged in Chandigarh. The production was well received by regional theatre audiences and reaffirmed his deep connection to performance-based storytelling.

Since making his music debut in 2022 with the widely appreciated track “Canada Wali,” Dhaliwal has delivered a series of successful singles including “Yaad,” “Surma,” “Follow,” and “Sip Sip.” His style is often described as melodic and emotionally resonant, aligning with a broader transformation in Punjabi music—one that moves away from glorified violence and leans into romanticism, introspection, and relatability.

“I’m not here to chase trends,” Dhaliwal adds. “If even one listener feels understood after hearing my song, that’s success to me.”

As digital platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts continue to shape listening habits, artists like Dhaliwal are gaining attention for offering substance alongside style. With “Nishani,” he adds to a growing catalogue that connects with audiences beyond surface-level trends, focusing instead on emotional depth and sincere expression.

The single is scheduled for release across all major streaming platforms in July 2025 and is expected to further establish Simma Dhaliwal as one of the key young voices to watch in contemporary Punjabi music.