Smart tips to keep your food fresher for longer in the refrigerator

Most of us these days store several ingredients and cherished dishes in the refrigerator to keep them fresh for a longer time and safe for consumption. A well-organised and properly managed refrigerator goes a long way in reducing food wastage.



To optimise the performance of your refrigerator and maximise the shelf life of your food items stored in the fridge, here are some quick tips by Anup Bhargava, Product Group Head of Refrigerators at Godrej Appliances.

♦ Categorise and organise: A well-organized fridge makes finding food easier and helps maintain freshness. Foods that are generally used together can be grouped and stored together and in see-through containers for easy identification. Avoid overloading and stuffing unwanted foods in the fridge.

♦ Proper temperature settings: To extend the shelf-life of your food, store food items at the right temperature and in the right section of the refrigerator. Certain foods need to be stored in the fridge section to maintain its optimum freshness, whereas some stay longer in the freezer section. New-age Frost-free and 4-Door refrigerators come with quick convertible options to convert sections from fridge to freezer and reverse depending on the storage requirements.

♦ First in, first out method: When storing food, prioritise using older items and the ones with shorter shelf-life before newer ones. This practice helps reduce food wastage by ensuring that items with earlier expiration dates are used first.

♦ What to keep in the refrigerator: Fruits, vegetables, pickles, dressings, condiments, milk & dairy products, chocolates, cooked food, eggs are ideal to be kept in the fridge, whereas frozen foods along with ice-cream, pulps and purees, meat & poultry are best stored in the freezer section. Check the label on items like packaged foods to see if it is ideal to be stored in the fridge or the freezer section of the refrigerator.

♦ What to not keep in the refrigerator: Avoid refrigerating items such as onions, as they can develop undesirable textures or flavors. Avoid oils, cosmetics, honey, few fruits like oranges or unpeeled bananas. Also, it is recommended to allow cooked food to cool to room temperature before refrigerating.

♦ Prevent cross-contamination: Use airtight containers for storing leftovers or strong aromatic foods to prevent moisture loss, maintain flavors, and keep any odor from spreading throughout the fridge. Place raw meats and seafood in the freezer or in separate shelves to prevent the smell from overpowering in the fridge. Use leak-proof containers to contain any juices and avoid their contact with other foods.

♦ Extra care for perishable foods- Foods like fruits, and veggies should be cleaned and dried before keeping in the fridge, as moisture can lead to faster spoilage. You can also spin-dry your greens before keeping it in the refrigerator.

♦ Food safety: Regular refrigerators largely preserve food via temperature management. Whereas Godrej’s advanced frost-free refrigerators go a step further and are equipped with Nano Shield Technology (patent applied). They deliver 95%+ food surface disinfection against germs thus offering better food safety. In an age when food changes many hands from farm to your house and the rising menace of germs, technologies like these go a long way in safeguarding your family’s health & reducing food wastage.

♦ Avoid frequent door openings & close doors properly: Limit the time the refrigerator door is open to conserve cold air and maintain a consistent temperature. Also remember to properly close the refrigerator door immediately after the use. This helps reduce energy consumption and keeps food fresher for longer by preventing frequent thermal shock to food.

♦ Pre-holiday cleanout: Before holidays or extended periods of non-use, remove perishable items that might expire during your absence. This prevents unpleasant odors and reduces the risk of spoiled food. New-age fridges come with customisable modes so you can set your refrigerator on ‘holiday mode’ to conserve energy while you are away.

♦ Regular cleaning and service maintenance: Clean any food spillage promptly, wipe down shelves, and inspect for expired items regularly. A clean refrigerator not only prevents odors but also ensures safe food storage. If you feel the cooling of your fridge is not optimal, then it is advised to get your fridge checked through an authorised service provider.