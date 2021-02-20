‘Society to Save Rocks’ celebrates 25 years of rock conservation

A momentous milestone event was celebrated by the Society to Save Rocks on Saturday at the Hotel Plaza with limited invitees due to Covid restrictions.

The programme began with a mark of respect to Late Narendra Luther, the long standing President of the Society by B.P.Acharya, former Special Chief Secretary.

General Administration Dept, Telangana State. He recounted the dedication of Luther in championing the rock cause and initiating this citizen's movement to preserve the 2500 million year old unique Natural heritage of Telangana. Luther had authored two books on rocks and popularized the rocks in his documentary film.

Frauke Quader, Secretary, Society to Save Rocks recounted the journey of two and a half decades with its achievements and recognitions.

She said,'' this is only the beginning of a yearlong celebration which is aimed at sensitizing the twin city dwellers to conserve our priceless Telangana rock sites, for these contribute to the ecosystem in more ways than one.

We will be holding monthly events to bring home our rock message through Rock Art exhibitions, an online Rock Quiz, competitions and other programmes."

This was followed by felicitating eight Founder Members present from among the 22 members who formed the Society in 1996. The Society's first President Laxma Goud fondly recalled the initial years and the sterling contribution of Frauke Quader for years of dedication and hard work.

The Society presented plaques of acknowledgement to individuals and organizations that have gone out of the way to conserve the rocks on their premises like ITC Kakatiya, Hotel Trident, Anti Corruption Bureau besides some private residential buildings.

The Society has been successful in working with the Government having declared 24 rock sites as Heritage Precincts.

Through its annual Hyderabad Rockathon, monthly rock walks and awareness programmes the Society attempts at sensitizing citizens towards the need to protect and preserve what is left of our Natural wealth right here within our own city and State.

Rocks are responsible for water bodies, soil, flora, fauna and provide habitation to birds and animals so when you save rocks you save a whole ecosystem for generations to come.