Whether sons and daughters are young or old, teenagers or toddlers, the bond between parent and child is like no other on earth and this annual celebration ensures the miracle of bringing new life into the world is never forgotten.

Son and Daughter Day has been created so that you can let your children know how special they are, and vice versa. It is a great opportunity for families to spend special moments together. Life is lived at such a fast pace today, and so it can be easy to let moments pass us by. That's why Son and Daughter Day is such a special day. You can learn about what inspires your children. Find out about their hopes and dreams. You can learn about each other and teach other different things. It's all about spending quality time together.

After all, the time that we share with our children can be fleeting. We often hear parents remark at the fact that their children have grown up within the blink of an eye. Plus, not only do kids grow up, but their needs and their interests change as well. This is why it is important to make time for some special moments with our children.