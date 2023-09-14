  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

Spacecraft lands on the Moon

Spacecraft lands on the Moon
x
Highlights

September 14, 1959: Luna 2 took a direct path to the Moon, starting with an initial velocity from Earth of 11.2 kilometres per second (25,000 mph) and...

September 14, 1959: Luna 2 took a direct path to the Moon, starting with an initial velocity from Earth of 11.2 kilometres per second (25,000 mph) and impacting on the Moon at about 3.3 kilometres per second (7,400 mph). It hit the Moon about 0° West and 29.1° North of the centre of the visible disk at 00:02:24 (Moscow Time) on 14 September 1959.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X