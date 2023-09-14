Live
- Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan Review: A Perfect Blend of Comfort, Style and Performance
- Nalgonda: BJP confusing public in Mini Jamili name
- Bengal forest dept worried over increasing human attacks on fishing cats
- Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders’ call to public to attend Vijayaberi Sabha in large number
- Khammam: Call to make Sonia’s meet a grand success
- Nalgonda: Congress will come to power in State, says Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
- Supreme Court real-time data will reflect on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI
- Bengaluru: Third Eye Seminar Educates Parents... Must All Autistic Children Go to Mainstream School?
- Vijayawada: Advocate Sidharth Luthra tweet goes viral
- Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy ends 24-hr hunger strike on unemployment in State
Just In
Spacecraft lands on the Moon
Highlights
September 14, 1959: Luna 2 took a direct path to the Moon, starting with an initial velocity from Earth of 11.2 kilometres per second (25,000 mph) and...
September 14, 1959: Luna 2 took a direct path to the Moon, starting with an initial velocity from Earth of 11.2 kilometres per second (25,000 mph) and impacting on the Moon at about 3.3 kilometres per second (7,400 mph). It hit the Moon about 0° West and 29.1° North of the centre of the visible disk at 00:02:24 (Moscow Time) on 14 September 1959.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS