Be natural, celebrate your life

Every year, we begin the New Year, wishing others happiness and prosperity. What is the sign of prosperity? The sign of prosperity is freedom, a smile and the willingness to share



with people around you, without fear. The sign of prosperity is the trust and confidence that you will get whatever is needed in life.

Welcome the year 2020 with a smile from within. As we flip the calendar, we need to keep flipping our mind as well. Often, our diaries are full with memories. See that you don't fill your future dates with past events. Learn and unlearn from the past, and move on.

You want to be free from greed, hatred, jealousy and all such imperfections. If the mind is holding all these negative qualities, it cannot be happy or peaceful – you cannot enjoy

your life. So, the first step is to see that negative emotions are due to the past and not let the past affect your experience of life now. Forgive the past. If you cannot forgive the

past, then your future will be miserable. This new year make up with someone with whom you are not on good terms. Commit yourself to dropping the past and starting a fresh life.

When the New Year arrives, wish everyone with a Sankalpa (intention) for peace and prosperity for all the people on the planet. With the economic meltdown, looming

terrorism, with floods and famine around, do more selfless service. Realise that our foremost priority is to check violence in the world – to free the world from domestic and societal violence. Make a resolution to do more good to society, help the people who are in need and bring solace to those who are suffering.

Take responsibility for the nation. The spiritual dimension of life brings a great sense of belongingness, responsibility, compassion and caring for the whole world, for the whole humanity.

The spiritual dimension in the truest form smashes the narrow boundaries of caste, creed, religion and nationality and gives one a broader awareness of life present everywhere.

This year, let your devotion flower. Give it a chance to work. We should experience the divine's presence, the divine's light around us. You should have a desire in your mind to experience this. Has such a desire ever risen in you - that you want the highest peace?

The whole world is running by this divine light. When you sing or pray there should be total involvement. If the mind is preoccupied elsewhere then that is no prayer at all.

You are like a free bird. You are fully open. Feel that you are flying like a bird. Learn to fly. This is something that you have to experience within yourself. There is nothing

else. If you consider yourself as bonded, you will remain bound here. Be free. When will you experience freedom? Become free right now. Sit down and become content.

Spend some time in meditation and Satsang so that your inner self becomes strong enough to deal with the challenges.

When the mind relaxes, the intellect becomes sharp. When the mind is loaded with small things such as ambition, feverishness, and desire, then the intellect loses its keenness.

And when the intellect and observation are not sharp, life does not express itself fully, ideas don't flow and abilities diminish day by day. With this understanding, step out of your little mind and that step will solve many problems in your life. Be natural. Be with love. Involve yourself in service. Celebrate your life.