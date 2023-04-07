Famous churches in India, where you can offer Prayers this Good Friday

India has been land of myriad cultures and subcultures and its diversity has made it popular in the rest world. The co-existence of temples, gurudwaras as well as churches has been a highlight and has left the world in awe of India.

On 7th April, the world celebrates Good Friday. Good Friday is observed by the Christians annually to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Every year, people gather at different churches in the nation to offer prayer services to celebrate the holy day.

Here is a look at some of the most famous churches across India that people can visit to offer prayers this Good Friday.

St Francis Church, Kochi

The St. Francis Church is well known for its architecture as well as ambience, it is considered the 1st European church built in India. It is famously said that, the Portuguese explorer, Vasco da Gama, who was the first sailor to reach the shores of Kerala, was buried inside the church. The church dates back to 1503 and was earlier built with wood and mud. However, the church was rebuilt in the year 1516 and was dedicated to the patron saint of Portugal, Santo Antonio, hence named Santo Antonio Church.

St. Philomena Church, Mysore

St Philomena Church is one of the largest cathedrals in India, it has been famous for its remarkable example of the Gothic lifestyle. The walls of the church have painting which depict the life sequence of Jesus Christ from his birth to his rebirth. Presently, the church is also known as St. Joseph's church.

Parumala Church, Kerala

Paramala church is also known as St. Peter's and ST. Paul's Orthodox Church. It is a well-known Christian Pilgrimage centre in Kerala. Locally, it has been considered the renowned parish church of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian community. It was once said, that the church could hold more than 2000 people.

All Saints Cathedral, Prayagraj

The above church was built in the late 19th century and it has been considered to be famous colonial structure in the city. The church has been famous for its intricate work as well as design on the marble alter and the strained-glass panels, which make the building look attractive. The church has got three towers and one of them has been dedicated to the late queen Victoria.

Velankanni Church, Tamil Nadu

This beautiful religious center is dedicated to our Lady of Good health, who is commonly known as the Lourdes of the East. This church is sometimes also known as the Sanctuary of our Lady of Vailankanni. The origin of this Marian Shrine can be traced all the way back to the 16th century and there are three different miracles attributed to the sites surrounding this Basillica- a disabled buttermilk vendor was healed miraculously, an apparition of Christ Child and Blessed Mary appeared to a sleeping shepherd boy and a team of Portuguese sailors were rescued from a deadly sea storm.