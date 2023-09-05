Happy Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami

Happy Janmashtami 2023: Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti and Krishnasthami, falls on two consecutive days this year. Devotees of Lord Krishna will celebrate the festival on the 6th and 7th of September. The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. On this day, people visit temples, observe fasts, wear traditional clothes, decorate idols of Lord Krishna with new clothes and jewellery, decorate their homes and places of worship, prepare delicious snacks and more.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, you can make it even more special by exchanging wishes on social media. We have selected a few to help you. Check Janmashtami wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings for Facebook, WhatsApp and more inside.

I hope Lord Krishna fills his life and his loved ones with love, joy, tranquility and prosperity. Have a happy Janmashtami.

"The truth is, Krishna was born much ahead of his time. All great persons are born ahead of their time, and all insignificant people are born after their time. It is only mediocre people who are born in their time." - Osho.

May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the Mahabharata battle at Kurukshetra. Happy Janmashtami.

"If you fail to achieve your goal, change the strategy, not the goal." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita.

This Krishna Janmashtami, remove the Kansa within you to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

Today is a very precious day as someone special was born. He was born to fight evil and make us trust in God and humanity. I wish you a happy Janmashtami.

"You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna." - Swami Vivekananda.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May the lord steal all your worries and replace them with contentment and happiness.

Trust in Lord Krishna will take us from the land of evil to the land of consciousness and beyond. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

According to Vedic chronology, this year will mark the 5,250th birthday of Lord Krishna.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May the lord steal all your worries and replace them with contentment and happiness.

Trust in Lord Krishna will take us from the land of evil to the land of consciousness and beyond. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.