MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th December 2024

Justice Yadav’s remarks highly deplorable

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav’s remarks could have been dismissed with the contempt they deserve if they were of an incorrigible Hindutva hardliner known for his rabid communalism. When a judge of a constitutional court makes them, they must be condemned, deplored and rejected as totally unaccepta-ble and reprehensible. The communal venom the learned judge spewed was a sign of the times we live in. It was evidence of how much we have changed as a nation and how much the country’s political complexion has changed. If a judge of a constitutional court doubles up as a proponent of Hindu majori-tarianism, what can we expect from “lesser mortals” owing allegiance to the virulent and toxic Hindutva ideology? Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav should stop showing scant regard for the Constitution and ‘Re-statement of Values of Judicial Life’ adopted by the Supreme Court as a code for the fraternity of judges, or failing that, he must be removed to maintain the standards expected of the Indian judiciary.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

The recent remark of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav raises major issues regarding judicial impartiality. His comments at a VHP gathering, where he framed issues as “us” vs “them,” undercut our Constitution’s secular views. Should not the Supreme Court take swift action to preserve the validity of its judiciary sys-tem to safeguard minority rights? The judiciary system must not be an arena for ethnic speech, rather than an oversight over fairness for all citizens.

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai, Bihar

***

The Judge of Allahabad HC has every authority to participate in a VHP function or any other religious function too for that matter, but being in service he cannot just talk of unwanted comments such as ‘Hinduism rule being a majority population ‘, etc in his speech. He must be aware that majority or mi-nority can never be a deciding factor for any policy decision by governments always on all the issues but it is the rule of the law of the land which is the only ultimate factor that decides all issues on merit. Fur-ther, he should also remember that he is still in active service and therefore cannot make any such un-wanted comments like politicians. The Supreme court has, therefore, rightly asked the Allahabad High Court to furnish the full details of the issue for taking appropriate action on the judge concerned.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

What stops govt probe against Soros?

The ‘deep state’ has become a convenient bogey for the BJP to pin the blame on. However, what exactly is the deep state? Popular fiction has used the term especially with respect to illegal activities of the state which it cannot own due to political, ethical or diplomatic concerns. In the allegations between the BJP and the Congress about Soros and Adani, the BJP is in government and can easily initiate action against Soros and his cohorts. But this would not serve the purpose; therefore, the shouting match in parlia-ment. The entire parliament session has become like the ‘spy versus spy’, in the old magazine MAD!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

Re: Editorial “Is ‘Deep State’ threat real ir just a bogey?” Accusations linking Modi to Adani are a tactic of distraction rather than substance. After foreign interference through farmers’ protests and pro-Khalistan groups and NGOs linked to George Soros have been accused of inciting unrest, even Donald Trump upon assuming office vowed to take decisive action on deep state’s misuse of American soil. There is no justifi-cation in opposition derailing crucial legislative work by persistently obstructing functioning of parlia-ment. It is time they rise above pettiness and agree to debate on Adani and Soros instead of insisting debate only on Adani.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

RS Chairman behaving like BJP member

The resolution by 60 members of the Rajya Sabha seeking removal of its Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar (also Vice- President of India), comes as no surprise at all as it is waiting to come to out at any time, since he has been conducting himself all the time, more as a spokesperson for the BJP than an impartial, say, ‘Speaker’ of the Rajya Sabha.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad