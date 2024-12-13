Demand for TTD calendars, diaries sees a surge

Visakhapatnam : As New Year is fast approaching, getting home devotional calendars and gifting diaries and desktop goodies witnesses a surge.

For the past few days, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) office at MVP Colony has been registering a brisk business.

Many consider it auspicious to present TTD’s calendars and diaries to friends and relatives as part of the New Year gift.

This practice has led to a huge demand for the TTD’s products during the year-end.

As a result, there is a huge sale of calendars and diaries at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam counter each year. The sale here will commence in November, December and January. However, the stocks get exhausted by December end.

This year too, more than 50 per cent of the much sought after TTD diaries and calendars were exhausted by December 12.

So far, the stock arrived at the TTD centre at MVP Colony includes 12,000 calendars, 15,000 diaries, 4,000 table calendars and 2,000 small diaries for the year.

The centre earns over Rs 40 lakh revenue through the sale of calendars and diaries annually.

According to the TTD Kalyanamandapam manager B Hymavathi, the sale would continue till the stock lasts.

Keeping the rising demand in view and in order to cater to more people, the office will remain open from 9 am to 6.30 pm, she informed.