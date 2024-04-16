Ram Navami 2024 - Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Get 1 Lakh Laddoos

This year's Ram Navami, the final day of Chaitra Navratri, holds special significance due to the recent inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in January. Devotees got a glimpse of Ram Lalla during the ceremony, and now, on Ram Navami, the temple will receive an impressive 1, 11,111 kilograms of laddoos as prasad.

The Devraha Hans Baba Trust is sending these laddoos to the temple, continuing a tradition that began with the offering of 40,000 kilograms during the temple's Pran Pratishtha in January. Atul Kumar Saxena, a trustee of the trust, mentioned that its customary to send laddoos to various temples, including Tirupati Balaji and Kashi Vishwanath.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, expressed that all arrangements for Ram Navami have been made by the temple trust. They're preparing 56 types of Bhog Prasad to offer to Ram Lalla. The celebrations are expected to be particularly vibrant this year following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

To accommodate the influx of devotees, the temple timings have been extended until 11 pm on Ram Navami. Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, outlined the schedule, which includes Shringar, Abhishek, Mangala Aarti, and Darshan from 3:30 am onwards. The usual sequence of darshan will continue until 11:00 pm, followed by bhog and shayan aarti.

The prasad will be distributed at the temple exit after the shayan aarti. Visitors are advised to keep their belongings safely stored away from the temple area. It's worth noting that certain passes for special darshan and aarti won't be available on April 16, 17, 18, and 19.