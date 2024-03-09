Ramadan 2024 Timetable: City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings in India

As Muslims around the world prepare to observe Ramadan, the sighting of the crescent moon marks the commencement of this holy month. With fasting from dawn until sunset, along with acts of charity and worship, the Ramadan timetable serves as a crucial guide, providing structure and discipline to Muslims during this spiritual journey. It fosters a sense of unity and solidarity within communities, ensuring that everyone follows the same schedule for fasting and prayer.

Commencement of Ramadan

Countries in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with the US and UK, will be sighting the Ramadan crescent moon on Sunday. If sighted, taraweeh prayers will commence that night, and fasting will begin the following day. South Asian countries, including India, will sight the crescent moon on Monday, with similar protocols for commencing Ramadan.

City-Wise Timetables

Here are the Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of the fast) timings for major cities in India for Ramadan 2024:

• Ahmedabad: Sehri - 05:38 am, Iftar - 06:47 pm

• Bangalore: Sehri - 05:19 am, Iftar - 06:31 pm

• Calcutta: Sehri - 04:35 am, Iftar - 05:45 pm

• Chennai: Sehri - 05:08 am, Iftar - 06:20 pm

• Delhi: Sehri - 05:18 am, Iftar - 06:27 pm

• Hyderabad: Sehri - 05:16 am, Iftar - 06:26 pm

• Kanpur: Sehri - 05:06 am, Iftar - 06:15 pm

• Mumbai: Sehri - 05:38 am, Iftar - 06:48 pm

• Pune: Sehri - 05:34 am, Iftar - 06:44 pm

• Surat: Sehri - 05:38 am, Iftar - 06:47 pm

Significance of Timetables

By adhering to these timings, Muslims can fully experience the benefits of Ramadan, including increased piety, self-awareness, and community bonding. The precise timings for Sehri and Iftar allow individuals to structure their fasting schedule according to Islamic teachings. Thus, the Ramadan timetable serves as both a practical tool and a symbol of the profound spiritual significance of the month. As Muslims unite in fasting, prayer, and breaking bread, Ramadan becomes a time of unity, compassion, and devotion.