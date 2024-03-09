Live
- Ramadan 2024: A Time for Spiritual Reflection and Connection
- Jr U20 Federation Cup Athletics: Odisha’s quarter-miler Bapi Hansda, Haryana's Aarti claim gold with new mark
- Exercise Routines for Ramadan 2024: Stay Active and Healthy During Fasting
- Dharmendra Pradhan bats for access to education in mother tongue
- Mamata Banerjee to set the tone for Trinamool's campaign roadmap on Sunday
- Antonio Morio finishes first in men’s open category of inaugural India Paddle Festival
- WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’ Deepti Sharma shines with an all-round performance for ages
- Gorkhaland crisis on the verge of getting solved, PM Modi says in Siliguri
- 71st Miss World: Brazil's Leticia Prota wins 'Beauty with Purpose' round
- Ramadan 2024 Timetable: City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings in India
Just In
Ramadan 2024 Timetable: City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings in India
As Muslims around the world prepare to observe Ramadan, the sighting of the crescent moon marks the commencement of this holy month.
As Muslims around the world prepare to observe Ramadan, the sighting of the crescent moon marks the commencement of this holy month. With fasting from dawn until sunset, along with acts of charity and worship, the Ramadan timetable serves as a crucial guide, providing structure and discipline to Muslims during this spiritual journey. It fosters a sense of unity and solidarity within communities, ensuring that everyone follows the same schedule for fasting and prayer.
Commencement of Ramadan
Countries in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with the US and UK, will be sighting the Ramadan crescent moon on Sunday. If sighted, taraweeh prayers will commence that night, and fasting will begin the following day. South Asian countries, including India, will sight the crescent moon on Monday, with similar protocols for commencing Ramadan.
City-Wise Timetables
Here are the Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of the fast) timings for major cities in India for Ramadan 2024:
• Ahmedabad: Sehri - 05:38 am, Iftar - 06:47 pm
• Bangalore: Sehri - 05:19 am, Iftar - 06:31 pm
• Calcutta: Sehri - 04:35 am, Iftar - 05:45 pm
• Chennai: Sehri - 05:08 am, Iftar - 06:20 pm
• Delhi: Sehri - 05:18 am, Iftar - 06:27 pm
• Hyderabad: Sehri - 05:16 am, Iftar - 06:26 pm
• Kanpur: Sehri - 05:06 am, Iftar - 06:15 pm
• Mumbai: Sehri - 05:38 am, Iftar - 06:48 pm
• Pune: Sehri - 05:34 am, Iftar - 06:44 pm
• Surat: Sehri - 05:38 am, Iftar - 06:47 pm
Significance of Timetables
By adhering to these timings, Muslims can fully experience the benefits of Ramadan, including increased piety, self-awareness, and community bonding. The precise timings for Sehri and Iftar allow individuals to structure their fasting schedule according to Islamic teachings. Thus, the Ramadan timetable serves as both a practical tool and a symbol of the profound spiritual significance of the month. As Muslims unite in fasting, prayer, and breaking bread, Ramadan becomes a time of unity, compassion, and devotion.