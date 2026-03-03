Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 3 Across India

The sacred month of Ramadan is being observed with deep faith and spiritual reflection by Muslims across India. On March 3, 2026, devotees mark the 13th roza (fast) of this holy month. Ramadan, also known as Ramazan in several regions, is a period dedicated to prayer, fasting, charity, and self-discipline. From dawn to dusk, those observing the fast abstain from food and water, focusing instead on strengthening their spiritual connection and practicing gratitude.

Ramadan follows the Islamic Hijri calendar and begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the holy month commenced on February 19, and since then, mosques and homes alike have been filled with prayers, Quran recitations, and community gatherings for iftar.

Sehri and Iftar: Understanding the Daily Rituals

Each fasting day begins with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day. This meal is crucial, as it provides nourishment and energy for the long hours of fasting ahead. Families often wake up early to share this quiet, meaningful time together.

The fast is broken at sunset with Iftar, traditionally starting with dates and water, followed by a wholesome meal. Iftar is not only about replenishing the body but also about togetherness. In many cities, mosques and community centres host collective iftar gatherings, reinforcing the spirit of unity and compassion that defines Ramadan.

Because sunrise and sunset times change slightly each day, Sehri and Iftar timings also shift accordingly. It is important for observers to stay updated with daily schedules.

March 3, 2026: City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings

Here are the updated fasting timings for major Indian cities on March 3:

Delhi:

Sehri – 5:25 AM

Iftar – 6:23 PM

Mumbai:

Sehri – 5:44 AM

Iftar – 6:45 PM

Hyderabad:

Sehri – 5:20 AM

Iftar – 6:24 PM

Lucknow:

Sehri – 5:11 AM

Iftar – 6:09 PM

As seen above, there are slight differences in timings across cities due to geographical variations. For instance, Lucknow observes one of the earliest Sehri times among the listed cities, while Mumbai experiences a slightly later sunset, leading to a later Iftar.

The Importance of Staying Updated

Since Ramadan is based on the lunar calendar and daily prayer schedules depend on local sunrise and sunset, fasting times continue to change gradually. Devotees are encouraged to consult their local mosque announcements or follow a verified Ramadan calendar specific to their city to ensure accuracy.

Many families also rely on digital apps and community groups to receive timely reminders for Sehri and Iftar. Staying informed helps maintain the sanctity of the fast and ensures that religious practices are observed correctly.

A Time for Reflection and Community

Beyond fasting, Ramadan is a time for increased charity, kindness, and empathy toward those in need. Acts of generosity, whether through distributing food, offering donations, or simply helping a neighbour, form a core part of the month’s spirit.

As the 13th day of fasting unfolds, homes across India prepare once again for the evening Iftar, where gratitude takes centre stage. The rhythm of early mornings and peaceful sunsets continues to shape daily life during this sacred period.

With each passing day of Ramadan 2026, the focus remains on devotion, discipline, and togetherness — values that resonate deeply within communities across the country.