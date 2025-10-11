Study decodes how young females and males experience depression

A new global study led by Australian researchers has uncovered key genetic differences in how females and males experience depression, providing valuable insights for the future of mental health education, research, and treatment. In a groundbreaking survey-based genetic study published in Nature Communications, scientists from the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute discovered that genetic factors may play a significantly larger role in depression among females than males.

According to the findings, the research team identified nearly twice as many genetic “flags” for depression in females compared to males. Specifically, around 7,000 genetic variations were found to be linked to depression across both sexes, while an additional 6,000 genetic changes appeared unique to females.

Dr. Brittany Mitchell, Senior Researcher at the institute’s Genetic Epidemiology Lab, noted:

“We already know females are about twice as likely to experience depression during their lifetime as males. This study provides the first large-scale evidence that genetics could be contributing to that difference.”

The research analysed DNA samples from hundreds of thousands of participants—including 130,000 females and 65,000 males diagnosed with depression—to map these genetic differences. The results revealed that the genetic factors associated with depression in females overlap more with metabolic traits, which may explain why women more often report symptoms such as fatigue, changes in weight, or energy fluctuations. Dr. Jodi Thomas, co-author of the study, explained that understanding these patterns could improve how mental health education and interventions are designed for both genders:

“By identifying shared and unique genetic factors in males and females, we can move toward more personalised and effective treatments for depression.”

This large-scale genetic survey also sheds light on how mental health education can adapt to incorporate biological, social, and psychological perspectives. Traditional research and treatment models have largely been based on male subjects, often overlooking female-specific variations in symptoms and responses to therapy.

For educators, policymakers, and school counsellors, the implications are significant. As mental health becomes an integral part of school and university wellbeing programs, understanding gender-based vulnerabilities could guide more tailored support systems. The study reinforces the need for mental health education that recognises both genetic predispositions and environmental factors. For example, incorporating gender-responsive mental health modules in student wellness programs can help young people recognise their unique emotional and physiological responses to stress and seek help early.

The research team emphasises that these genetic differences are inherent—present from birth—and not caused by life experiences. However, environmental pressures such as academic stress, social expectations, or trauma can still interact with these genes, influencing how depression manifests. By linking genetic science with educational awareness, this study opens new possibilities for designing inclusive mental health education frameworks, ensuring that both male and female students receive the understanding and care they need.