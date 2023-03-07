Super 10 life lessons to learn from Tom and Jerry

We find in almost in each and every episode, it begins with a desperate scream as to how to eat Jerry. Tom uses every strategy, tools and weapons to kill Jerry and Jerry keeps finding relevant means of ways to escape.



He comes out unhurt even if Tom successfully swallows him, sometimes, the fight takes an ugly as well as destructive shape, thus compelling jerry to use explosives to blow up Tom's face or portion of body but he never wishes to ill him. After the temporary journey of pain as well as suffering and tortures, jerry always wins and proves size does not always matter,

Both Tom and jerry have their own challenges, adversaries but they were born to never give up, they bounce back with victories.

10 life lessons to learn from Tom and Jerry

1. We fight with nearest and dearest ones because we feel it is our right

Sometimes, we fight with our nearest and dearest one because we feel it is our right. Well, it does not really matter as to how much or how many times we fight, what matters is do we offer emotional security in case of threats. Do we offer shoulder when they need us or stand by them when they feel isolated. Do you let them feel the indissoluble bond with them? Do you share our happiness in the wonderland of life?

2. Your Size does not Matter

Even if you are witty and poised, your size does not matter at all. A weak might get frightened for a moment but he can win over the strongest with his intelligence and great wits. Jerry does do heroic works, he just makes the best use of his brain and wins. If you ever feel lost, humiliated and disappointed or weak, return to yourself and try to explore your strength. You never know how strong you are .. until being strong is the only choice you have.

3. Confidence does matter

Eleanor Roosevelt has stated "Nobody can make you feel inferior without your consent" Jerry ultimately wins and brims with confidence. He very well knows how to escape all the obstacles regardless how many times he stumbles on it.

4. Your Best friend may seem to be your greatest enemy

Your friend expects you to be more sensible and wiser in difficult situations and wants you to acknowledge your mistake. Compassion and love are expressed in variety of ways anger is one of them.

5. What is enough to be happy?

A little home, sufficient food and a true friend are enough to be happy.

6. We do not learn from our failures

Tom attacks Jerry in almost the same pattern and jerry escapes as usual.

7. Never humiliate anyone for their size

Even a small little thing can make you feel how diminutive you are in front of his/her guts, courage and confidence. Stay grounded and rooted and never try to humiliate somebody foe their size or height.

8. There are times, somebody knows it better than you

Sometimes you feel that you are the best person to know how to make something happen and you have seen it every way without having a slightest idea that there is somebody who knows it better than you.

9. Sometimes weird trick work

Yes true, sometimes, few weird tricks what we consider it to be idiotic or meaningless work wonders.

10. Get ready to face difficulties

One should be ready to face difficulties even if you had enough of it. There is old saying, that every difficulty is an opportunity in disguise, be prepared and let them come and get you bothered, they will make you stronger and wiser as a person. It often happens that whenever Tom thinks that all is done Jerry plays his card and wins