Sweet Celebrations Get Sweeter: MyFlowerTree Expands Cake Catalogue with Sugar-Free Options and New Gifting Combos

India’s leading gifting platform, MyFlowerTree, has announced the launch of its expanded online cake delivery catalogue, featuring sugar-free cakes, themed designer cakes, and curated gifting combos that blend tradition with modern convenience. With nationwide same-day delivery and a trusted presence in 550+ cities, the brand continues to redefine how India celebrates special occasions.

“Celebrations are evolving, and so are the ways people express love and joy. With our new festive cake collection, sugar-free options, and personalized gifting range, we’re ensuring that families can celebrate in meaningful ways, whether they’re near or far,” said Sumit Chhabra, Founder & CEO of MyFlowerTree.

Expanding the Gifting Horizon: What’s New at MyFlowerTree

Known for its reliable online cake order and flower delivery, MyFlowerTree’s latest product line brings freshness, personalization, and inclusivity to every celebration.

Sugar-Free Cakes : Health-conscious and diabetic-friendly options for guilt-free indulgence.

Designer & Themed Cakes: From festival-inspired motifs to elegant modern designs.

Curated Combos: Cakes paired with fresh flowers, sweets, devotional items, or green plants for prosperity.

Personalized Gifting: Add-ons like photo mugs, custom idols, and handwritten notes that turn gifts into keepsakes.

Why Sugar-Free & Designer Cakes Are Changing the Gifting Game

In a fast-paced world where families often live across cities or even countries, online cake delivery and flower gifting have become ways to stay emotionally connected. A freshly baked cake arriving at midnight or a bouquet of marigolds delivered for morning prayers can make every occasion memorable.

“Customers today seek gifts that are both devotional and personal. A sugar-free saffron cake or a floral-themed creation can carry more emotion than words. We’ve already seen a significant increase in orders combining flowers with cakes, showing how these thoughtful gestures are touching hearts,” shared Tushar Sharma, Head of Customer Experience at MyFlowerTree.

Tech-Powered Gifting with a Personal Touch

What makes MyFlowerTree stand out is the blend of technology and human care. The platform ensures:

Real-time order tracking for peace of mind

Secure packaging to keep cakes fresh and flowers vibrant

Express & same-day delivery across India and overseas

Even last-minute customers can count on MyFlowerTree to deliver their surprises right on time.

Celebrations Without Borders

With global delivery coverage, MyFlowerTree makes it possible to send cakes, flowers, and blessings from Mumbai to Melbourne, Delhi to Dubai. Families separated by distance can still celebrate birthdays, festivals, and milestones with equal joy.

From the Voice of the CEO

“Whether it’s a birthday, a festival, or simply a day you want to make special, MyFlowerTree ensures celebrations are never limited by location. With our growing product range, especially sugar-free cakes and curated combos, we are making every occasion sweeter, healthier, and more memorable,” added Sumit Chhabra, CEO of MyFlowerTree.

About MyFlowerTree

Founded in 2009, MyFlowerTree.com has become one of India’s most trusted gifting destinations, delivering cakes, flowers, personalized gifts, and hampers across 550+ Indian cities and abroad. Having delighted over 10 million customers, the platform is synonymous with celebrating life’s moments through fresh, thoughtful, and innovative gifting solutions.