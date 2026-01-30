Talwiinder gives shout-out to R&B ‘queen’ Kehlani

Punjabi music sensation Talwiinder is riding a high moment in his career, grabbing attention not just for his rumoured romance with Bollywood actress Disha Patani, but also for a major musical milestone at Lollapalooza India. The singer-songwriter recently gave a special shout-out to global R&B star Kehlani for inviting him to be a part of her much-anticipated India debut at the Mumbai edition of the festival.

Talwiinder took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from his performance at Lollapalooza India, including a clip where Kehlani paused her set to acknowledge him on stage. Praising the Punjabi artist, Kehlani thanked him for his support and hospitality, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

In his caption, Talwiinder expressed gratitude to the “queen of R&B” for allowing him to share the stage during her first-ever India performance.

The singer recently made headlines after being spotted walking hand-in-hand with Disha Patani at the Lollapalooza India event, further fuelling rumours about their relationship. Speculation around their romance began earlier this month when the two were seen together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur.

Known for his distinctive sound, Talwiinder blends electronic music with hip-hop and alternative pop, incorporating experimental elements such as trap, lo-fi, drill, boom bap, and synth-pop.

He is also known for maintaining anonymity by using face paint, a choice he says helps him separate his personal life from his public persona.

Talwiinder began his musical journey by uploading songs on platforms like SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube. He released his debut EP You Haven’t Heard This in 2020 and gained widespread recognition with tracks like Kammo Ji, Dhundhala, and the viral hit Funk Song.

Meanwhile, Kehlani, who rose to fame after competing on America’s Got Talent with the group PopLyfe, has gone on to become one of R&B’s most celebrated voices, with chart-topping songs like Gangsta, CRZY, Honey, and Good Life.