Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, celebrations

Hanuman Jayanti, the auspicious celebration marking the birth of Lord Hanuman, is observed with immense reverence and joy across the country. In Tamil Nadu, this day is celebrated as Hanumath Jayanthi, a festival that spans an impressive forty-one days, with devotees engaging in various rituals and festivities. As we celebrate Tamil Hanuman Jayanti in 2024, let's delve into the details of this significant occasion.

Date:

In Tamil Nadu, Hanumath Jayanthi spans from Chaitra Purnima to the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. According to Drik Panchang, Hanumath Jayanthi is observed on January 11 in 2024. The celebration begins with the Amavasai Tithi at 20:10 PM on January 10 and concludes at 17:26 PM on January 11.

Significance:

Lord Hanuman, revered as the Vanara God, symbolizes strength, courage, and unwavering devotion. According to popular belief, worshipping Hanuman with dedication can alleviate sorrow and pain, replacing them with enthusiasm, courage, and bravery. Hanuman Jayanti holds special significance as it commemorates the birth anniversary of this revered deity.

The timing of Lord Hanuman's birth is believed to be during Margashirsha Amavasya when Moolam Nakshatram prevailed. In most years, Margashirsha Amavasya coincides with Moolam Nakshatram, determining the celebration date. Temples initiate spiritual discourses that commence at dawn and conclude after sunrise, aligning with the belief that Hanuman was born during this auspicious time.

Celebrations:

Devotees actively participate in the celebrations, starting the day by waking up early and taking a purifying bath. The festivities involve lighting a diya before the idol of Lord Hanuman and offering prayers. Fruits and sindoor, a traditional red pigment, are offered to the idol as a symbol of devotion and reverence.

Many devotees observe a fast throughout the day, breaking it in the evening after partaking in the prasad, the consecrated food offered to the deity. The day is marked by a spiritual atmosphere, with devotees engaging in various rituals to express their love and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

The celebration of Hanuman Jayanti transcends religious boundaries, bringing people together in a spirit of devotion and unity. The tales of Hanuman's loyalty, courage, and selfless service continue to inspire millions, making Hanuman Jayanti a cherished occasion in the hearts of devotees across Tamil Nadu and beyond. As Tamil Hanuman Jayanti unfolds in 2024, it serves as a reminder of the timeless values and teachings embodied by Lord Hanuman.