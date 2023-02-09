Teddy Day 2023: Know how Teddy Bear got its name

Every year on 10th February, Teddy Day celebrated across the world. You can express your love to your loved ones by offering them Teddy. Not only ladies but few men too love to hug teddy, so ladies, go ahead give them teddy bear, so that they can give a hug to the teddy, whenever they miss you.

One can also give it to the kids or any elder in your house whom you love.

History

The American President Theodore Roosevelt nickname was Teddy. In the year, 1902, 14th November, he went hunting in a forest in Mississippi, his assistant, Holt collier also accompanied him. Collier caught an injured teddy bear and tied it to the tree. After this, the assistant asked the President for permission to shoot the bear. But, seeing the bear in an injured condition, President Roosevelt heat melted and refused to kill the animal. The Washington Post Newspaper, which was made by the cartoonist Clifford Berryman. After the incident, in his name, Teddy Bear was invented. It was built by business couple. Girls are the reason for celebrating Teddy Day on the Valentine's week. Most girls tend to like stuffed toys, hence boys tend to impress girls, by gifting them teddy bears. Hence Teddy Day, is celebrated on February 10th each year and included in the Valentine's week.

Teddy 2023: significance of this Day

This day is celebrated by gifting a cute teddy, it is a symbol of love/relationship between two persons. It is believed that on this day, former US President Theodore " Teddy Roosevelt received a cute teddy, designed to honour his decision not kill an animal during one of his hunting trips.