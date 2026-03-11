Why are BJP MPs not talking about LPG price hike? : DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lashed out at the BJP MPs for not raising their voice against price hike of LPG cylinders. “The Centre has increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 60 on the International Women’s Day. Why aren’t BJP MPs talking about this? They are eager to raise all kinds of weird issues, let them talk on this too,” he said while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

When asked about LPG price hike, he said, “Why is the Centre scared of allowing a debate on LPG price hike in the Parliament? The lapse on the part of the Centre is clearly visible. The India bloc members are protesting as the Centre is not allowing a discussion in the Parliament.”

“Hotel industry and other industries are under severe stress due to this. It is our duty to raise this issue.

This is affecting crores of women. The war has impacted Indian industrialists operating in the Middle East,” he added.