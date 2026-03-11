CM congratulates DKS for completing six years as Cong state chief

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday congratulated his deputy D K Shivakumar on completing six years as the Congress state president. He hailed Shivakumar’s organisational skills and commitment to the party despite being “harassed” by the BJP in false cases.

“Congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on completing six years as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on ‘X’.Shivakumar’s organisational skills, ideological commitment and hard work are an example for all the young leaders of Congress, he said. “Despite being harassed by the opposition BJP by filing false cases, Shivakumar has remained loyal to the party without giving in and is a testament to his uncompromising loyalty to the Congress party. This is an inspiring behavior for lakhs of Congress party workers,” the CM said.

He lauded Shivakumar, saying that he worked day and night along with party leaders and workers to defeat the communal forces and bring the Congress party to power. “Shivakumar has stood shoulder to shoulder with me in rebuilding the state as a garden of peace for all races. Shivakumar, who is younger than me, has a bright political future,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said that it is a common desire to bring the Congress party to power in 2028. “I will also be with the party in organising and fighting for this.” Siddaramaiah congratulating Shivakumar comes on a day where the latter is going to throw a dinner party for Congress MLAs.

All eyes are set on the outcome of the “dinner meeting”, which is happening in the midst of the power tussle in the ruling Congress between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.