CID to probe realtor murder case: HM

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that he has directed the CID to probe the alleged kidnapping and killing of a real estate businessman from Anekal, whose body was found in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on March 9. The minister was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar in the Legislative Assembly during zero hour.

“On the issue raised by the MLA, the police have already taken action. One person has been arrested, and the search is on for others. Based on the initial reports we have got, I have instructed that the case be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department. The investigation will be done by them,” Parameshwara said.

Demanding justice for the deceased’s family, Eshwar earlier urged the home minister to hand over the case to the CID. “One person has been arrested and two suspects are still at large. They should be arrested at the earliest,” he said.

Gopal alias Gopi was allegedly abducted on Sunday by a gang that intercepted his car near Karpur Gate. The assailants allegedly rammed his car from the rear and forcibly took him away in another car.

He was reportedly taken to a forest area near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu, and was attacked by sharp weapons leading to death, police said, adding that the body was found on Monday.

Gopal’s family members and relatives had staged a protest outside the Anekal police station, demanding the immediate arrest of all those behind the incident. The police have arrested Mohan Babu, alleged to be the mastermind behind the crime, even as efforts are being made to nab his two associates who kidnapped Gopal.

Business disputes and rivalry are said to be the reasons behind the killing.