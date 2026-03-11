BJP announces candidates for biennial election to legislative council

Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday announced three candidates for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council. Though the Election Commission of India has not announced the election dates, the BJP Central Election Committee in New Delhi announced the names of its candidates.

According to the list, Shashil G Namoshi has been fielded for North East Teachers’ constituency, S V Sankanura for West Graduates and K M Suresh for the South East Graduates.

The Congress announced its list for four seats on December 31, 2025. According to it, Mohan Limbakai will contest from West Graduates, Shashi Hullikuntemutt for South East Graduates, Sharanappa Mattur for North East Teachers and Puttanna for Bengaluru Teachers constituency.