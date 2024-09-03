Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society Felicitates Voluntary Blood Camp Organizers

Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), in collaboration with the Vuppala Venkaiah Memorial Blood Centre, organized a grand felicitation ceremony to honor the efforts of voluntary blood camp organizers. The event witnessed the participation of around 110 organizations, all of which have contributed significantly to society’s mission of providing essential blood transfusions to those in need.

TSCS, Hyderabad has set a remarkable benchmark by organizing 3,316 voluntary blood donation camps and completing a total of 2,53,397 blood transfusions, a record unmatched by any organization worldwide in the field of Thalassemia care. This milestone highlights the relentless dedication of the society and its volunteers to save lives through continuous blood donation efforts.

Dr. Sangeeta Pathak, the Chief Guest of the event, Director and Head of Transfusion Medicine at Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, and Secretary General of the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion & Immunohematology (ISBTI), lauded the efforts of the voluntary blood camp organizers. With her 28 years of experience in transfusion medicine, Dr. Pathak emphasized the critical role these camps play in ensuring a steady supply of blood for transfusions, particularly for patients suffering from Thalassemia and other blood disorders.

The Guest of Honor, Mr. Apurba Ghosh, Founder Secretary General of the Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India and General Secretary of the West Bengal Voluntary Blood Donors Forum, also shared his insights. With 40 years of experience in organizing blood donation camps, Mr. Ghosh highlighted the importance of these camps in saving lives and appreciated the significant efforts of TSCS in organizing such large-scale blood donation drives.

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS, expressed his deep gratitude for the tireless work of the blood donation camp organizers. He underscored the life-saving impact of their efforts, stating, "Blood donated by one individual saves three lives." His words resonated with the audience, reinforcing the vital importance of voluntary blood donation in sustaining the lives of patients who rely on regular transfusions.

The event was further graced by the presence of other distinguished members of TSCS, including Dr. Suman Jain, Secretary; Mrs. Ratnavali, Vice President; Mr. Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary; Mr. Manoj Rupani, Treasurer; and Mr. Ameen, Board Member. They extended their heartfelt thanks to the voluntary blood donation camp organizers, acknowledging that many lives depend on these selfless acts month after month and year after year.

The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society continues to strive towards a future where no patient is deprived of the critical blood transfusions they need, and this felicitation event served as a powerful reminder of the incredible impact that dedicated individuals and organizations can have in achieving this goal